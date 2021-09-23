New title in the Vertex Pistons palmares:

Kiara Fontanesi is the 2021 Italian champion

Five rounds, ten races, seven first and three second places for a new fantastic title: Kiara Fontanesi and Vertex Pistons won the 2021 Italian champion.

A further prestigious award for the 6-time motocross world champion, the first woman to win the world championship four times in a row, for her team Fonta Racing and for Vertex Pistons who have always supported her over the years with the quality of their pistons, guaranteeing maximum performance and reliability for her motorcycle, this year the GASGAS MC 250.

“I’m so happy to have reach one of the 2021 goals. This title is really important for me, for the team and for the Fiamme Oro sports group – Kiara Fontanesi said – During this championship we met different terrains and weather conditions, so it has been a great training also for the WMX.

I really want to thank my team for always preparing me the perfect bike, my feeling with it is every time much more better, and I want to thank all my sponsors and supporters.”

In the weekend of 18-19th of September, on the circuit of Fara Vicentino (Veneto, Italy), the Italian rider immediately signed the time practice and then won Race 1 and Race 2, where she also achieved her first holeshot and dominated all laps, confirming herself as the best on the track despite had already won the Italian title at the end of the first heat.

A feat that can only be accomplished with a perfect synergy between bike-rider-team and sponsors.

The Vertex pistons were then also awarded the silver medal with the Dutchman Nancy Van de Ven, thus demonstrating one more time their high technological level which for years has led them to be adopted by the most renowned motocross teams in the world.