As a partner in the all-new European Junior E-Motocross Series alongside InFront Moto Racing, Husqvarna Motorcycles is looking forward to the opening round of the series, which takes place this weekend at one of the biggest events on the offroad calendar – the Motocross of Nations. With a full line-up of young racers competing on e-powered motorcycles, many of whom riding the pioneering Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 machine, the stage is set for an electrifying series opener.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is fully behind the European Junior E-Motocross Series. Offering talented young riders the chance to compete at the same events as their MXGP heroes, competitors will not only race on the same circuit, but they will also enjoy an exclusive place inside the international paddock among the world championship and national teams.

With the first round of the European Junior E-Motocross Series taking place at the most prestigious motocross event in the world, e-powered motorsport and the capabilities of e-technology will be showcased to a truly global audience. With a full gate of future motocross champions signing up to compete, should the overall series winner be mounted on an EE 5, their championship prize will be an offroad model of their choice from the Husqvarna Motorcycles range.

Following the season opener this weekend in Italy, the remaining four rounds take place alongside the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship with races in Germany, France, and Spain. Upon conclusion of the series, all riders who compete in all five events will be invited to attend a three-day training camp with Husqvarna Motorcycles/Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The opening round of the European Junior E-Motocross Series takes place this weekend in Mantova, Italy, with the winner crowned at round five in Spain on October 17.

Federico Valentini – Head of Husqvarna Motorcycles Global Marketing: “It’s been months of hard work and planning to create the European Junior E-Motocross Series together with InFront Moto Racing, and now that round one is finally here, it’s a really exciting moment. We can’t wait to see 40 potential superstars of our sport blast off the start this weekend on their e-powered machines. Racing at such a prestigious event will be something that they will remember forever. There are many riders competing on our exciting EE 5 model, so for Husqvarna Motorcycles, as a partner of the European Junior E-Motocross Series, it’s a huge step forward for us and e-powered motorsport in general. And this is just the beginning of the journey.”

Calendar – 2021 Europe Junior E-Motocross Championship

Round 1: 26 Sep, Motocross of Nations, Italy – Mantova

Round 2: 3 Oct, MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 10 Oct, MXGP of France – Lacapelle Marival

Round 4: 16 Oct, MXGP of Spain – Arroyomolinos

Round 5: 17 Oct, MXGP of Spain – Arroyomolinos