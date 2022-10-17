Four world titles for Metzeler in enduro

Zschopau (Germany), October 17, 2022 – The final round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship took place on German soil in Zschopau, a small village in Saxony, for the seventh round, marking the end of the 2022 season. The Motoclub MSC Rund um Zchopau e.v im ADAC put together a high level race both from a technical point of view, designing a course as treacherous and difficult as spectacular, and from a logistical point of view by positioning the three special tests in the immediate vicinity of the paddock. A race of the highest level disputed on a course of over 57 km to be repeated three and a half times on both days of the race and with three different special tests to which must be added the Super Test on Friday evening that played a key role in making this last GP of the season spectacular and adrenaline. Metzeler MCE 6 Days Extreme The race course saw our riders engaged in juggling a natural and very technical Extreme Test 1.5 km long with soft terrain interspersed with stones and rocks, followed by a medium-length Enduro Test just as hard and technical characterised by soft and slippery terrain and numerous roots and stones. To round off both days of competition, our riders had to tackle the last extremely fast special test, a Cross Test over 3km long inside a large parade ground with very soft and slippery terrain. Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) won both days of competition in Germany, but the Italian rider Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing), who was already E1 World Champion, took the Enduro GP title on Saturday. On Day One the two Factory Beta riders Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe completed the all-METZELER podium. Also on Day 2 the final podium in the premier class, EnduroGP, was made up of all METZELER riders: Josep Garcia, Brad Freeman and defending champion Andrea Verona. Andrea Verona Enduro GP World Champion With the title won at the previous GP, in Hungary, Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) took another two victories of the day in the E1 class. Also in the E1 class, as in the Enduro GP, the podium on both race days consisted of all METZELER riders. On Day One and the following race day, Thomas Oldrati (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) and Australian rider Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) completed the podium in the E1 class. Andrea Verona In the E2 class, Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) absolutely dominated, winning both days of racing and demonstrating his superiority. Excellent second place for Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) on Day One. Podium all METZELER on the following race day with Josep Garcia winner followed by Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) and Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro). Josep Garcia Excitement and big battles for the final title in the E3 class with two METZELER riders, Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) and reigning 2021 champion Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) arriving in Zschopau with the Husqvarna factory rider in the lead. On Saturday Beta Factory rider Brad Freeman won the E3 class, thus levelling the championship points. Mikael Persson got off to a strong start on Sunday, but by mid-race Brad Freeman recorded some incredible times that earned him the E3 class title. Brad Freeman E3 class World Champion Excellent performances in the Junior class by riders equipped with METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME. Albin Norrbin (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racin) took a win in the Junior 2 class and a second place in the Junior class on the opening day, while on Day 2 he took another class win in the Junior 2 and a third place in the Junior class. Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) took second place in the Junior and Junior 1 classes on both days in Germany while Jed Etchells (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) claimed a third place in the Junior 1 class on Saturday. Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing) is the new World Champion in the Youth class while Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racing), despite his double success, had to settle for the runner-up title. Harry Edmondson Youth class World Champion Championship standings (METZELER riders in bold): Classification EnduroGP VERONA Andrea p.219 GARCIA Josep p.195 RUPRECHT Wil p.180 Classification E1 VERONA Andrea p.277 OLDRATI Thomas p.222 CAVALLO Matteo p.186 Classification E2 RUPRECHT Wil p. 219 GARCIA Josep p.210 WATSON Nathan p.209 Classification E3 FREEMAN Brad p.229 PERSSON Mikael p.226 PAVONI Matteo p.178 Classification Junior PICHON Zachary p.269 KYTONEN Roni p.216 FARGIER Luca p.184 Classification Youth EDMONDSON Harry p.238 CRISTINO Kevin p.228 GIRAUDON Thibault p.185