From Mhamid to Assa third leg of the Africa Eco Race

ASTRIDE HIS TUAREG, JACOPO CERUTTI FINISHES THIRD AND EXTREMELY CLOSE TO THE LEADERS IN ONE OF THE LONGEST STAGES OF THE RAID, MAINTAINING HIS LEADERSHIP IN THE OVERALL STANDINGS

FRANCESCO MONTANARI ELEVENTH, NOW EIGHTH IN THE STANDINGS

At the end of the third leg of the Africa Eco Race, held yesterday from Mhamid to Assa, in Morocco, Jacopo Cerutti and the Aprilia Tuareg maintain the lead in the overall standings of the rally.

After winning two consecutive legs, the rider from Como was once again a great protagonist, finishing one of the longest stages of the raid – with 463 km of special trials – in third place at a gap of just 3’47” behind the winner of the day, Alessandro Botturi on Yamaha.

This is a minimal gap which allows him to hold onto his lead in the standings ahead of another demanding day today, which will take the convoy from Assa to Fort Chacal, a distance of 473 km of which only 5 will not be timed.

Astride the other Aprilia Tuareg, rookie Francesco Montanari took another good placement – eleventh – holding his own after a mistake in the first part of the leg, whereas the overall standings have him in eighth place.

JACOPO CERUTTI

“Another extremely difficult leg. We can be pleased with the result. I made a mistake early on. I thought I had taken a wrong turn and I turned back just to be safe, but it was actually the right direction. At that point, Botturi and Tarres, who had started behind me, caught up with me and then all three of us did the leg rather close together. We maintained a good pace once again today. All we can do is keep working and stay focused.”

FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“Another truly long and demanding day, but, all told, I can be satisfied. In the first part, I got lost in the dunes and missed a waypoint. I had to turn back to hit it and that cost me time. After that, things went well though. I navigated without mistakes and maintained a good pace, so I am confident for the next stages”