Rotator cuff injury causes Supercross rider to miss start of SX Season

During a recent practice session, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Supercross rider Colt Nichols sustained a rotator cuff injury, which will see him miss some time at the start of the 2024 AMA Supercross season. Nichols, was putting in practice laps in preparation for the upcoming Supercross season when the incident occurred. This setback comes right before Beta Motorcycle Supercross debut. Nichols and his team are fully committed to a thorough rehabilitation process to ensure a complete and successful recovery. Nichols expressed his disappointment, saying, “I’m very disheartened to be missing the season opener at Anaheim 1 this weekend and the debut on my new BETA 450 RX. I’m doing everything I can to heal up so I can get back on the gate, hopefully see you guys soon.” John Short has been tapped to fill in while Colt Nichols is recovering. Short has two top-ten 450 motocross finishes in his career, as well as eight top-ten finishes in 250SX East championship. Short said, “I’m eager to be a part of Beta’s first Supercross experience and to meet some new people along the way. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and thankful for all of my sponsors who are supporting my 2024 race program and allowing me to jump on with Beta at Anaheim while Colt is healing up.” John Short will join Benny Bloss on the 450 RX as Beta Motorcycles starts its inaugural Supercross campaign in Anaheim this weekend.