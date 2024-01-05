BMW Group UK 2023 Sales Growth Driven by All-Electric Model Range

Every fourth BMW sold in the UK was all-electric

28,723 all-electric BMW vehicles registered in 2023 (+34 per cent)

BMW reported 111,734 registrations in total (+3 per cent)

MINI sales in the UK increased by +4 per cent (47,594)

Electrified registrations for BMW and MINI combined up 14 per cent



Farnborough. BMW Group UK has reported 28,723 registrations of all-electric BMW vehicles in 2023, a 34 per cent increase on 2022. Now, one in every four BMW vehicles registered in 2023 was fully electric. In the corporate sector, half of all registrations are all-electric vehicles (BEVs).

Fully electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations combined reached 45,509 registrations for the BMW brand, meaning that 40 per cent of all BMW vehicles sold last year could be charged electrically.

With the latest addition to the BMW range, the new BMW i5 Saloon, the brand now has at least one BEV in every major segment – from compact to luxury. This strong electric model line-up is testament to the company’s significant e-mobility ramp up in 2023.

MINI continued to perform strongly in the UK with a robust four per cent increase in registrations (47,594 units in total). The MINI Electric and MINI Countryman PHEV have continued to be sought after in their final year of production before the introduction of an all-new model family. The MINI Electric built in Oxford accounted for 6,788 registrations, resulting in almost one in four MINI Hatch models being all-electric.

Overall sales of both BMW and MINI combined rose to 159,328 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 per cent on 2022. BEV and PHEV registrations combined for both brands rose to 53,655 units (up 13.7 per cent compared to 2022).

“We have achieved a strong performance in 2023 with sales growth having been driven by our extensive BEV model range. The success of our all-electric models confirms we are on the right track as we continue to ramp-up our BEV offering in 2024″, said David George, Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group UK.

“One of the key factors behind our success is the dedication and expertise of our retailer network. By delivering outstanding customer experiences, combined with their knowledge and passion for our brands, they have played a crucial role in our sales success.”

BMW sales growth driven by success of all-electric models

With a sought-after product portfolio across all powertrains from all-electric to hybrid and combustion engines, BMW has seen 111,734 registrations in 2023 meaning one in every five vehicles in the Premium Segment is a BMW.

Looking at both bookends of the BMW range, the 1 Series with 22,855 units (+64 per cent) is the biggest seller in BMW’s product portfolio. At the other end of the scale, the BMW X7, BMW’s most luxurious Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), has continued to show strong growth in its fourth year with a nine per cent increase in registrations in 2023.

BMW M had a strong year of growth in the UK last year (4,536 vehicles, up 19.4 per cent), driven by new models including the first-ever BMW M3 Touring and the new BMW M2.

With 8,940 registrations, the BMW i4 is the biggest seller in BMW’s all-electric range (up 33 per cent). The iX1 saw 7,101 registrations last year, making it the most popular all-electric SAV in the BMW product range.

With the BMW i5 Saloon just having been launched, the iX2 coming to market in March and the i5 Touring arriving later this year, BMW UK will be focused on continuing the expansion of its BEV market share in 2024.

Robust MINI sales, as new model family debuts soon

The MINI 3-door Hatch remained a firm favourite with UK customers (18,592 registrations), representing 39 per cent of sales. MINI Countryman accounted for almost one quarter of all MINI’s sold with 11,563 vehicles registered (+14 per cent).

“I am proud to say that the UK remains the biggest market for MINI worldwide. Together with our retail partners, we are looking forward to an exciting year in which MINI will see the first models of its new product family enter the market”, said Federico Izzo, Director for MINI UK and Ireland.

In its fifth generation, the new MINI Cooper will show its rich heritage and iconic design, offering a major step forward in technology and increased electric range while focusing on a driver centric interior cabin.

Now in its third generation, the largest member of the MINI family, the first all-electric MINI Countryman has grown in stature and will mark a pivotal step on MINI’s journey towards becoming an all-electric brand.

MINI Plant Oxford produced over 43,000 MINI Electric vehicles last year alone, taking its total all-electric vehicle count to over 145,000 cars for the global market. This important model has laid the foundations for MINIs future product strategy, with the aim of fully electrifying MINI by 2030.

BMW Group UK sales | January to December 2023: