Fueling issue challenged Husqvarna at 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) at Primm

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton has continued his run of form in the 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) round at Primm, notching another top-five result with his fourth-place ride in Nevada.

Walton completed the opening lap of the race in P6 and would progressively pick his way through the field to end up in fourth by lap five. It was there that Walton would see out the race, crossing the line in fourth position by the race’s end and retaining P4 in the Pro Class standings.

Walton commented: "All done here with the NGPC round six here in Nevada, I'm in a positive headspace, it was a tough day with the heat and how rough the track was, though we made improvements – we keep making improvements – and it's all positive. The team is working hard, so am I, and we keep making great progress. Today I walked away with fourth place, which isn't exactly where I expect to be, though we're getting better and better each round and moving in the right direction toward that top step."

Meanwhile, a strong start for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dalton Shirey saw him sitting in third place throughout the opening stages of the race, before being caught out by an unfortunate fueling issue on lap five. Shirey returned to the field soon afterward and put on a charge, ending the Primm event in ninth position.

Shirey recalled: "Today I started off with a great start, Dante Oliveira and Justin Hoeft set a solid pace that I struggled to match, so I was happy to sit tight in that third position. That was before I realized that I had the problem, then I hauled the mail to get back into the race. We'll get them at the next one!"

Next Round (7): Delta, Utah – May 21, 2023 Delta, Utah – May 21, 2023

Pro Results

1. Cole Martinez, HON

2. Justin Hoeft, YAM

3. Zach Bell, KAW

4. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

9. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Championship Standings

1. Dante Oliveira, 143

2. Cole Martinez, 125

3. Ryan Surratt, 119

4. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 104

…

9. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 72