Globe Ready for 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in October

Young Riders from Across the Globe Ready for 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at Matterley Basin

The 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place from October 4th to 6th at the spectacular Matterley Basin track in the United Kingdom. The bumper entry of 118 competitors will include international riders for the first time in the event’s history.

The YZ Cup SuperFinale has been running in its current format since 2019 and for the second consecutive year it will be held alongside the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), allowing the sport’s youngest stars to showcase their skills on the biggest stage in motocross, in front of hundreds of thousands of fans and the world’s media.

This year Yamaha is pleased to reveal that six nations outside of Europe will be represented, including riders from Japan, the USA, New Zealand and Australia. In total, 29 different countries are featured on the entry list, making this year’s YZ Cup SuperFinale the most diverse yet.

The riders, aged between eight and 16 years old, will compete in one of three classes: YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125. Each participant will be provided with riding gear from Alpinestars and a welcome kit from Yamaha’s event partner Twin Air. They will also receive expert advice and support from the bLU cRU Coaches Nancy van de Ven and Brian Jørgensen. The top three finishers from each class and two carefully selected wildcards from each category will receive an invitation to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season, where one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join a Yamaha-supported team and contest the EMX125 Championship in 2025. The YZ65 and YZ85 riders will receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for next season.