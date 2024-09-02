Catch a first look at the new 2025 Suzuki SV650X ABS, 2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS, 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 2025 Suzuki DR650SE motorcycles in our 2025 Suzuki Motorcycle Model Guide right here on Total Motorcycle! You choice, the torquey 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC 644cc Engine or the sporty 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90°V-twin 645cc engine!

Join Total Motorcycle in Unveiling Suzuki’s 650cc of Adventure: Ultimate Rides Sneak Peek that allow you to hit the highways, back roads or dirt tracks with versatility and reliability! Choose classic café racer good looks with a big dose of fun or adventure bikes that are greater than the sum of their parts with V-Twin fun and performance bikes loaded with capabilities and personality or the DR650SE is arguably the best all-around dual-purpose motorcycle available today! Which will you choose first?

TMW is pleased to bring you the first look at these new 2025 motorcycles before other motorcycle sites and will update them as even more information comes out.

Total Motorcycle has it everything you are wanting and looking for as a rider in our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides! For over 25 years, no matter if you are new at riding, researching about motorcycling or a seasoned motorcycle veteran, you won’t find better information anywhere else than TMW.

2025 Suzuki SV650X ABS: PERFORMANCE AND ATTENTION.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki SV650X ABS…

The SV650X exudes classic café racer good looks that grab you from the very start and entice you to go for a ride. Once on the road, you and the machine become traveling partners, sharing a passion for performance and attracting attention wherever you go.

How the X is different: Stylish Slotted Headlight Cowling, Colored trellis frame, Clip-on Handlebars and has a Tuck-and-Roll Seat.

2025 Suzuki SV650X ABS Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

– The stylish headlight cowling creates a café fairing look, while slots reminiscent of heritage racers flank the round multi-reflector headlight to accentuate the SV650X’s personality.

– Visually stunning, the colored trellis-style frame is fashioned using high-strength steel tubes so it contributes to the SV650X’s low weight and trim chassis.

– Clip-on handlebars encourage a sporty riding position and harken back to the days of the original café racers.

– The slim, tuck-and-roll-look seat exudes retro looks and features soft cushioning that helps reduce rider fatigue. Its brown, leather-like finish adds a custom-build touch.

– Side panels below the fuel tank mimic a half-fairing look and connect the body styling from nose to tail.

– The muffler’s position allows ample lean angles when cornering.

– Dual four-piston Tokico brake calipers up front grasp a pair of 290mm full-floating stainless steel rotors for great stopping performance. The compact Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** matches the braking performance to the available traction.

– The 645cm³ liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 90-degree, V-twin engine boasts primary balance characteristics that minimize vibration, so it smoothly pulls from idle up to the 10,000 rpm redline.

– Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist leverages the advanced electronic fuel injection system to seamlessly adjust engine speed during standing starts and low-speed running to smooth power delivery and help eliminate the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.

** ABS is not designed to shorten the braking distance. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please ride carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650: A BIG DOSE OF FUN.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650…

The Adventure bike that’s greater than the sum of its parts. It offers versatility and reliability like no other bike in its class. Get a big dose of fun when you take it down any type of road. V-Strom 650/XT — a true masterpiece.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

Sophisticated V-Twin Performance

Advanced Traction Control System

Beak design

Three-way adjustable windscreen

Liquid-cooled 645cm³, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low to mid rpm range yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that’s ideal for any riding mission.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS technology make a great motorcycle incredible.

Adventure fairing, with the distinctive V-Strom front “beak” design, vertically stacked headlights, and three-way adjustable windscreen, houses a multifunction, illumination-adjustable instrument panel that delivers a wealth of information.

The strong and light chassis has integrated mount points for unified Suzuki V-Strom luggage that’s easy to clip on and off and keeps the motorcycle trim when ready for touring.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: ADVENTURE IN ALL DIRECTIONS.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT…

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

Sophisticated V-Twin Performance

Advanced Traction Control System

Beak design

Three-way adjustable windscreen

2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS: SPORT REVING V-TWIN.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS…

SV650 sets the bar higher for V-Twin fun and performance, loaded with capabilities and personality, your commutes or weekend blasts will be unforgettable.

V-TWIN FUN FOR ALL RIDERS.

2025 Suzuki SV650 ABS Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features

New colours for iconic SV650

Suzuki has launched three new colours for the SV650, with this year being the 25th year of production for the iconic middleweight.

Respected and loved by riders the world over for its real-world performance and versatility, the SV650 is still equally capable for the daily commute as it is on a track day, thanks to its infectious V-twin character that has been captivating new and experienced riders alike for the last 25 years.

The legendary middleweight comes in a brand new pearl vigor blue with striking colour matched frame and wheels. There are two further options which both come with bronze frame and wheels, and the choice of matt black or green colour scheme.

2025 Suzuki DR650SE: WHEREVER YOUR ROAD LEADS.

Introducing the 2025 Suzuki DR650SE…

The Suzuki DR650SE is arguably the best all-around dual-purpose motorcycle available today.

Every DR650SE is quality built by Suzuki and features a reliable 644cm³ air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine carried in a strong steel semi-double cradle frame.

2025 Suzuki DR650SE Totalmotorcycle.com Key Features