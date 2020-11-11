HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES THOMAS KJER OLSEN MOVES ON TO MXGP

Husqvarna Motorcycles and the Nestaan-MX managed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team would like to thank Thomas Kjer Olsen for his dedication and many successes throughout the past four seasons in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Remaining with the brand that has taken him to 29 overall podiums and 5 GP wins, for the next two seasons TKO progresses to the MXGP division with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Since beginning his MX2 World Championship career with Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2017, Thomas has been a regular title contender thanks to his outright speed and consistency. Placing third overall in his 2017 and 2018 campaigns, the 2019 season saw the FC 250 rider carry the series-leader red plate through four rounds, before ultimately going on to claim a runner-up finish in the championship standings.

Two injuries early in the 2020 season frustratingly ruled TKO out of contention for a world title. Racing himself back into shape, he ended the season strongly, with two GP wins and six overall podium results. Returning to his race-winning speed, a new chapter now awaits the Dane with a switch to the MXGP class on the FC 450 machinery of the IceOne Racing managed team.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “Thomas is a special talent and a hard worker. With Rasmus by his side, TKO developed to be a top rider in MX2 and his results speak for themselves. He’s dedicated to his racing and his move to MXGP is exciting for him and for us. I even believe that the FC 450 will suit his riding style even better and in the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP division he has everything he needs to continue his successful career. “

Rasmus Jorgensen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team Manager: “With TKO moving up to the MXGP class it marks the end the professional partnership between us. We have a great personal friendship and great memories with many accomplishments. Thomas was 2016 EMX250 Champion, then third in the MX2 World Championship in his first season in 2017. He was third again in 2018 and runner-up in 2019. This season was difficult with two injuries, but he’s never given up and ended the season strong in sixth place. I’m extremely proud to have had Thomas as a rider in my first year as the official Team Manager for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team in 2020. To get to this point together truly is amazing and I will forever look back on the memories with great joy. I want to thank Thomas for his trust, dedication, and commitment over recent years and wish him the best of luck on his journey into the premier class. I’m really looking forward to following from the side lines as he takes on this new chapter in his career. I truly believe he will suit the FC 450 really well and will surprise people next year. I know he will be in great hands within the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team. Thank you, Thomas!”