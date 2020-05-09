Guide to Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about URAL Motorcycle Custom Options

PART ONE: BASIC PRICES EXPLAINED

We have been receiving quite a bit of inquires about the differences in models and pricing for new Urals. Perhaps it has become a little tricky with the growing number of custom options we now offer. Let us clarify and simplify a bit. We hope this will help answer some of the questions.

There are two models in our 2020 line up: Ural Gear Up and Ural cT

The legendary Ural Gear Up

MSRP US: $17,549 usd

MSRP CANADA: $21,999 cad

The Ural cT

MSRP US: $15,549 usd

MSRP CANADA: $19,999 cad

The principle difference between the two is cT is 1WD and Gear Up is 2WD. Think of it as Gear Up is your AWD Subaru Forester and cT is the Subaru BRZ – lower to the ground, sportier. We are the only motorcycle company that compares its motorcycles to cars. On the official company blog. Because why not? 🙂

We will write up a more in-depth comparison of cT vs Gear Up performance and handling in another post.

For now let’s start with basic information:

Gear Up standard colors:Slate Grey,Burgundy,OD Green

GEAR UP STANDARD ACCESSORIES INCLUDE:

LED SIDECAR FOG LIGHTS

SIDECAR POWER OUTLET

SIDECAR TONNEAU COVER (CORDURA)

JERRY CAN

FOLDING UTILITY SHOVEL

UNIVERSAL SPARE WHEEL – FITS ALL 3 POSITIONS

SPARE TIRE LUGGAGE RACK

ENDURO BENCH SEAT

PASSENGER HANDLES + FOOTPEGS

cTstandard colors:Slate Grey,Burgundy,OD Green

CT STANDARD ACCESSORIES INCLUDE:

SIDECAR WINDSHIELD+APRON (VINYL)

SIDECAR POWER OUTLET

SIDECAR TONNEAU COVER (VINYL)

2/3 DELUXE SOLO RIDER SEAT

Price:

MSRP – is Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. MSRP excludes tax, license, registration, delivery, set-up, and dealer-installed options. Dealer prices may vary.

Shipping – there is a flat shipping fee, sometimes also called destination fee. All dealers have to pay this fee because we have to deliver bikes from the warehouse in New Jersey to each individual dealership. This fee is $695. Dealers can’t will call bikes from the warehouse, everyone, including NJ dealers have to pay $695 USD. Alaska and Hawaii dealers have to pay more. The same rule and cost applies in Canada – flat $695 CAD fee from port to dealers (certain remote locations have extra destination charge check with your local dealer). If you get your dealer to discount this fee – know that it comes out of their pocket.

CARB Fee – there is $300 charge for extra equipment for motorcycles registered in California. This is to satisfy the State’s environmental requirements.

Assembly (or sometimes called “Set Up”) charge – Ural comes in a crate with the sidecar detached to save space. Dealers receive these crates and must perform assembly and set up according to a specific check list. On average set up takes 6.5 hours. Usually it’s about a full day for a dealer to set up a Ural. Dealerships pay their mechanics to assemble bikes. This cost usually gets passed onto customers.

Other – there are taxes, registration, sometimes document and other dealer and state/province related fees. Each dealership and state/province are different. Please check with your local dealer.

Summary:

MSRP + Shipping + Assembly + Taxes + registration, document or any other fees which are dealer and state/province specific.

For California only – add CARB Fee.

That’s about it. In the next post (Part Two) we will talk about Special Editions, Packages and Customization.

PART TWO: CUSTOM OPTIONS, PACKAGES AND SPECIAL EDITIONS

In Part One we went over standard models, colors, standard accessories and detailed pricing for basic configuration. Let’s look at custom options, how to order, lead times and pricing.

There are two types of customization: factory and bolt on.

Factory Customization includes custom paint, protective undercoating, inner-coating and black powder paint for the drive train.

“Bolt on” Customization is accessories and accessory packages. These get installed at the dealership. Installation costs may apply.

Special Editions are a combination of factory and bolt-on customization.



Custom Paint

Lead Time for ordering custom paint is typically 65-75 days – that’s from the time you place an order for your Ural to the time the bike gets delivered to the dealership. (That’s pre-covid19 timeframes, of course) Sometimes dealers order custom painted units for their floor. Sometimes we bring certain popular custom configurations to keep in the warehouse available to dealers for purchase at a moments notice. Be sure to check what inventory gems your dealer has in stock or can get from our warehouse.

There are three tiers of custom paint pricing: one tone, two tone and three tone. One tone custom paint is any paint other than the standard paint colors, which for 2020 are Slate Grey, Burgundy Satin and OD Green. In case of two and three tone paint schemes there is more time and labor involved and pricing reflects that.

Here are some examples below. Images of bikes in this post may be of various model years. Please remember that this this information is a guideline and there maybe exceptions. Your final price quotes should be discussed with your dealer directly.

How to find all available options: currently anything you see on our website is available as custom order. Almost anything. We will put up custom paint gallery in the upcoming blog posts. Stay tuned!

One Tone Paint

MSRP US: $1,000 usd

MSRP CANADA: $1,000 cad

Two Tone Paint

MSRP US: $1,500 usd

MSRP CANADA: $1,500 cad

Three Tone Paint

MSRP US: $1,750 usd

MSRP CANADA: $1,750 cad

Undercoating

Body protection.

Extra protection from salty roads and other elements.

Anti-corrosion coating protects external sidecar underbelly and the inside of the fenders.

MSRP: US $600 usd

MSRP CANADA: $600 cad

Starting 2020 models undercoating layer is painted over in body color.

Innercoating

Inside the sidecar tub.

MSRP: US $600 usd

MSRP CANADA: $600 cad

Black Power Train

Black Powder Paint Option

MSRP US: $1,000 usd

MSRP CANADA: $1,000 cad

“Bolt-on” Customization

Bolt-on customization is just that – accessories that are installed at the dealer level. These can be individual pieces or accessories packages. You can look for individual accessories in our Parts Catalog or sometimes we put up items for sale in our retail Shop. Most popular accessories packages are Sahara Package and Adventure Package. It’s important to know that Sahara or Adventure package can be installed on any Gear Up model.

Special Editions

Sahara Special Edition is a combination of factory and dealer installed accessories.