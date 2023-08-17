MXGP gearing up for exciting weekend in Arnhem The Netherlands

Monster Energy Yamaha Teams Ready for Thrilling Home Grand Prix in Arnhem

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is gearing up for an exciting weekend as they prepare for their home Grand Prix, the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Arnhem, The Netherlands. Fresh off their recent victory in Sweden, the team is eager to keep momentum as they eye more podium success.

Arnhem has never hosted a Grand Prix previously. However, most of the top Grand Prix riders reside in or spend a considerable amount of time in Belgium and The Netherlands during the season and will have some familiarity with the track.

After a spectacular victory in Sweden, Jeremy Seewer is determined to strengthen his grip on his current third place in the MXGP Championship Standings. The Swiss star secured his fifth podium finish and second Grand Prix win last weekend and is determined to do the same again in the sand.

At the same time, the home favourite Glenn Coldenhoff is one of the strongest sand riders in the world and is determined to bounce back from a challenging weekend in Sweden. Hailing from Oss, The Netherlands, sand riding comes naturally to “The Hoff,” and he is targeting a home Grand Prix podium this weekend. Currently fourth in the standings, the ‘259’ wants to close the gap on Seewer.

Maxime Renaux will be back for his second event since his return from injury. The talented Frenchman, who impressed with a remarkable third-place finish in the final race in Sweden, is working hard to regain his fitness. While a podium finish might be ambitious at this stage, Renaux remains determined to return to the top before the season ends.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s rookie Rick Elzinga is riding a wave of confidence following his stellar performance in Sweden, where he tied for third place. The Dutchman then carried that same form into the KMC Mol Masters of Motocross, which took place on Tuesday 15th August in Balen, Belgium, where he went head-to-head with the nine-time world champion, Antonio Cairoli, and tied on points for the overall victory. Boosted by his recent results, the young star enters his home Grand Prix 10th in the Championship Standings and is eager to keep progressing in MX2.

Jago Geerts’s participation at the Dutch Grand Prix remains uncertain as he is still recovering from a collarbone injury sustained at the MXGP of Finland. A decision will be taken later this week.

Thibault Benistant, however, is ruled out. The Frenchman is still recovering from injuries sustained in the MXGP of Czech Republic but is aiming to make his return at the MXGP of Turkey.

In addition to the MXGP and MX2 action, the eighth round of the EMX250 Championship will also take place this weekend. The Netherlands-based Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team currently leads the title challenge, with Andrea Bonacorsi aiming to extend his comfortable 46-point lead in the series. Bonacorsi has been on the podium at every round thus far and hopes to maintain his 100% podium streak as he eyes his maiden EMX250 Championship crown.

Lastly, the Dutch Grand Prix will feature young Dutch prodigy Ivano Van Erp, who fortunately emerged unscathed from a crash on the opening lap of Race Two in Sweden. Van Erp is currently sixth in the EMX250 Championship Standings and is ready to put on a show on home soil.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 603-points

“I know the track in Arnhem. I have raced pre-season races and been there for training quite a few times. I really like the track. I think it will be quite tight but fast and hard to pass. But we will see. I feel good going there. It’s not too far from my house – about an hour away. It will be a tough day, and we expect it to feel like summer, so the heat will make it more challenging. I have shown this year that I am good in the sand, and I have the speed to fight for wins and podiums in it. So, hopefully, Arnhem can be the place to do it, and that will be the goal – to be on the podium this weekend.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 553-points

“We’ve trained in Arnhem and have also raced some Dutch national races over the past 4-years. It’s not like the typically deep Dutch sand, but it’s still sand. It just has a hard base underneath. It will never get as deep as Lommel or Lierop, but it will be more like Valkenswaard. It’s a high-speed track which of course, gets rough and sketchy. It’s not easy to gain a big advantage there, so I think the racing will be close with most of us riding at the same speed. After a tough weekend in Sweden, the goal is to be back on the box.”

Maxime Renaux

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 230-points

“I’ve been there before. The track is nice, sandy and technical. It will be interesting to see how it will be on race day. Sand is always tough, but coming from a muddy GP in Sweden, I think it cannot be worse for my foot. I will see how it is and take my time. I am just using these races as training to get back in shape.”

Rick Elzinga

10th MX2 Championship Standings, 306-points

“Home GP! It is always nice to ride on home soil. I know the track and have spent some time on it. It will be different during a GP, but I’m looking forward to race there. The track isn’t super deep, but there will be a lot of bumps, so it will be rough. The weather is saying it will be hot, so it’s gonna be a tough weekend. My goal is to race up front and keep making progress. Finishing inside the top six is the goal; anything more is a bonus.”