TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR CLOSES VALENCIA MotoGP WITH 5th AND 7th

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 17.

Alex Rins: 5th (+ 3.508)

Joan Mir: 7th (+ 10.622)

• Alex Rins sticks himself in lead group and brings home 5th.

• Joan Mir manages solid 7th to end positive debut year.

The season finale of the 2019 MotoGP Championship ended with a pair of consistent finishes for the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s riders. And a full house enjoyed Ricardo Tormo’s ‘stadium’ views for the 27 lap race in Valencia.

Alex Rins started strongly, slotting into 3rd place immediately. He then proceeded to spend a large majority of the race in 4th place, showing consistent pace. Joan Mir took 8th off the start and found himself in a ‘safe’ Top 10 position with clear air around.

At the mid-way point of the race, Rins was in 5th place but looking determined to go after a podium as he kept Dovizioso and Miller in sight. As the end of the race neared, the Spanish rider began to close Dovizioso, getting very close to him in the closing laps. However, after struggling to pass he brought home a solid 5th place finish – his 11th Top 5 placement of the year.

Mir finished his rookie season with a consistent 7th place, he struggled a little to capture the same feeling as he had throughout Friday and Saturday but was nevertheless pleased to end the season with a good finish.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This last race wasn’t bad, and both riders finished in good positions, with Alex fighting for the Top 3 at times. It’s a pity we couldn’t end the season with another podium, but I want to thank both the riders, and the entire team, for all the great results we’ve had together this year. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a test, and we’ll be trying the latest version of the engine and we will mostly concentrate on that.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re pleased about our results today. Alex was up with the top group and very close to the podium, but it was difficult to get into the Top 3 and he gave the maximum, still managing 5th. It’s another important and strong finish for us. Joan made a lot of progress this year, and that is very exciting for 2020. We’re looking forward to continuing this advancement with him..”

Alex Rins:

“For sure, this year has been really good, I was fighting for 3rd in the championship. I tried hard today to take back 3rd in the standings, and I was able to beat Viñales who was my nearest rival for that. I was battling with Dovizioso right up to finish line, but it was very difficult to pass him. Let’s keep working and prepare for the new season!”

Joan Mir:

“This race was a bit frustrating for me, because I couldn’t find the same feeling as I had during the practices. It was a shame, but I was still able to fight well, and I was close to the Top 5 and close to riders who have won races this year. I thought I had something more to offer in this race, but I’m happy regardless. This rookie year has been really nice, and I’m looking forward to next year already. I’m very excited for the test next week too.”

GP of Valencia – Race Classification:

1. Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 41’21.469

2. Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT +1.026

3. Jack MILLER Pramac Racing +2.409

4. Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team +3.326

5. Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +3.508

6. Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +8.829

7. Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +10.622

8. Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +22.992

9. Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +32.704

10. Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +32.973

11. Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing +42.795

12. Mika KALLIO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +45.732

13. Jorge LORENZO Repsol Honda Team +51.044

14. Karel ABRAHAM Reale Avintia Racing +1’04.871

15. Hafizh SYAHRIN Red Bull KTM Tech 3 +1’16.487

Not Classified

29 Andrea IANNONE Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

21 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT

9 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team

5 Johann ZARCO LCR Honda IDEMITSU

27 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3

35 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL

51 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team

MotoGP World Championship Standings:

1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 420

2 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 269

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 211

4 Alex RINS Suzuki 205

5 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 192

6 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 176

7 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 174

8 Jack MILLER Ducati 165

9 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 133

10 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 115

11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 100

12 Joan MIR Suzuki 92

13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 74

14 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 63

15 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 54

16 Andrea IANNONE Aprilia 43

17 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 33

18 Johann ZARCO Honda 30

19 Jorge LORENZO Honda 28

20 Tito RABAT Ducati 23

21 Stefan BRADL Honda 16

22 Michele PIRRO Ducati 9

23 Hafizh SYAHRIN KTM 9

24 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati 9

25 Sylvain GUINTOLI Suzuki 7

26 Mika KALLIO KTM 7

27 Bradley SMITH Aprilia

28 Iker LECUONA