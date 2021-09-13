Highlights Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic

September 13, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

The final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featured all the emotional highs and lows of a down-to-the-wire title fight, which provided a memorable conclusion to the season at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic. The series’ anticipated return to one of American motocross’ most storied venues for the first time in more than two years was headlined by the culmination of summer-long clash for the 250 Class championship between Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, and it didn’t disappoint.

During the final two motos of the season the title combatants experienced dramatically different fortunes, as Lawrence endured through an adversity smattered afternoon to prevail with the Gary Jones Cup by a mere six points to become the class’ first Australian champion. Conversely, Cooper enjoyed the most dominant performance of his career with a clutch 1-1 outing, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 23-point deficit he faced entering Hangtown.

In the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Ferrandis showed why he’s been the rider to beat all summer with a display of both dominance and resilience en route to victory. After an impressive and emphatic win in Moto 1, the Frenchman found himself at the tail end of the field to start the final moto. Even with the odds stacked against him, Ferrandis refused to let up and made a stelar charge through the field that allowed him to ascend to the top of the overall classification for the sixth time this season.
Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic
Prairie City SVRA – Rancho Cordova, California
September 11, 2021

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-1)
  2. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (4-2)
  3. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-6)
  4. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (5-4)
  5. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (8-3)
  6. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-9)
  7. Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (10-7)
  8. Joshua Varize, Rialto, Calif., Husqvarna (7-11)
  9. Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (6-12)
  10. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (11-8)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 12 of 12)

  1. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 497
  2. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 491
  3. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 381
  4. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 364
  5. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 340
  6. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 307
  7. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 256
  8. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 252
  9. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 236
  10. Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki – 209

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
  2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (4-1)
  3. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (3-2)
  4. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-4)
  5. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (7-6)
  6. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (9-5)
  7. Ryan Surratt, Corona, Calif., Husqvarna (8-8)
  8. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (10-7)
  9. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-40)
  10. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (12-9)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 12 of 12)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 531
  2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 458
  3. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 446
  4. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 358
  5. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342
  6. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 292
  7. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240
  8. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 240
  9. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 239
  10. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232
About Michael Le Pard 6322 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles