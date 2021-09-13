Highlights Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic

|
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic
Prairie City SVRA – Rancho Cordova, California
September 11, 2021
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (1-1)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (4-2)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-6)
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (5-4)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (8-3)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-9)
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (10-7)
- Joshua Varize, Rialto, Calif., Husqvarna (7-11)
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (6-12)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (11-8)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 12 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 497
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 491
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 381
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 364
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 340
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 307
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 256
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 252
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 236
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki – 209
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (4-1)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (3-2)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-4)
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (7-6)
- Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (9-5)
- Ryan Surratt, Corona, Calif., Husqvarna (8-8)
- Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (10-7)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-40)
- Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (12-9)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 12 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 531
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 458
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 446
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 358
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 292
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 240
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 239
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232