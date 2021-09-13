Highlights Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic

The final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featured all the emotional highs and lows of a down-to-the-wire title fight, which provided a memorable conclusion to the season at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic. The series’ anticipated return to one of American motocross’ most storied venues for the first time in more than two years was headlined by the culmination of summer-long clash for the 250 Class championship between Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, and it didn’t disappoint.

During the final two motos of the season the title combatants experienced dramatically different fortunes, as Lawrence endured through an adversity smattered afternoon to prevail with the Gary Jones Cup by a mere six points to become the class’ first Australian champion. Conversely, Cooper enjoyed the most dominant performance of his career with a clutch 1-1 outing, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 23-point deficit he faced entering Hangtown.

In the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Ferrandis showed why he’s been the rider to beat all summer with a display of both dominance and resilience en route to victory. After an impressive and emphatic win in Moto 1, the Frenchman found himself at the tail end of the field to start the final moto. Even with the odds stacked against him, Ferrandis refused to let up and made a stelar charge through the field that allowed him to ascend to the top of the overall classification for the sixth time this season.