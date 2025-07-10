HARLEY-DAVIDSON MAKES IT EASIER THAN EVER TO RIDE: NEW HERO CASH OFFERS AND LOWER PRICES ON SELECT TOURING AND CRUISER MODELS

Recognizing Those Who Serve with a Goal of Donating up to $1 Million to Military, Vet, and First Responder Organizations and Bringing the Open Road Within Reach for More Riders

MILWAUKEE (July 10, 2025) – Harley-Davidson is making it easier than ever for riders to get on two wheels this summer. With exclusive offers for U.S. military, veterans, and first responders, and new lower pricing on some of its most iconic motorcycles, the Motor Company is reinforcing its commitment to freedom, service, and the spirit of the open road.

“We’re focused on taking care of our customers and making it easier for them to get on our bikes,” said Theo Keetell, Vice President of Marketing for Harley-Davidson. “Whether it’s recognizing those who serve our country, our communities, or simply helping more riders chase their dream of owning a Harley, everything we’re doing this summer is about access, appreciation, and getting out on the open road.”

HONORING HEROES WITH EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMER CASH

From July 1 through August 31, 2025, eligible U.S. active military, veterans, and first responders can receive up to $1,500 Customer Cash towards the purchase of select Harley-Davidson® motorcycles through the H-D Hero Touring Customer Cash Offer. All other models will have a $250 credit toward Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories through December 31, 2025. Verification and a H-D Hero offer code is required via ID.me at harley-davidson.com/military or harley-davidson.com/Police.

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. As a trusted platform for real-time verification of military, veteran, and first responder status, ID.me enables Harley-Davidson to reach millions of heroes with confidence, eliminate in-store verification burden, and provide access to exclusive offers online and in dealerships nationwide.

This offer is part of Harley-Davidson’s larger Let’s Ride Challenge™ Ride for Heroes, an effort aimed at donating up to $1 million to veteran and first responder organizations. Let’s Ride Challenge Ride for Heroes continues through October 31, 2025, and is the most ambitious challenge Harley-Davidson has ever launched, built on unity, respect, and the power of the open road. Riders across the country can log miles and visit dealerships to support the cause –and get the chance to win one of five brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Visit H-Dletsride.com for details.

NEW MSRP FOR SELECT 2025 MODELS

Harley-Davidson makes riding more accessible than ever for everyone with updated pricing on some of its most sought-after motorcycles.

2025 Road King® Special model starting at $24,999 MSRP*

model starting at $24,999 MSRP* Low Rider® S model starting at $19,999 MSRP*

model starting at $19,999 MSRP* Street Bob® model starting at $15,999 MSRP*

model starting at $15,999 MSRP* Nightster® model starting at $9,999 MSRP*

A SUMMER OF PURPOSE AND POSSIBILITY

With more accessible pricing, targeted incentives for those who serve, and a meaningful mission to ride more miles, Harley-Davidson is inviting more riders than ever to join its community and live the freedom of the open road.

“From lowering the barrier to entry for all, to honoring those who serve, this is about showing our riders we’ve got their backs,” said Keetell. “Because everybody deserves the chance to chase their dreams on the road.”

*Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options such as color are available at additional cost. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.