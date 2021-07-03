High Demand Leads Motorcycle Sales up 74% YoY

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 10,446 vehicles for the second quarter of 2021. This figure represents an increase of 51.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW Group Canada has sold 17,312 units, up 34.1 per cent year-over-year.

“The positive momentum we are all experiencing across the country is hugely encouraging,” stated Reiner Braun, President and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “Our valued retail partners have been successfully supporting our customers’ mobility requirements under challenging conditions for the first half of 2021. Despite the volatility, I’m proud of our retailers and their ability to continue delivering a premium customer experience in both the sales and service divisions. This customer focus is critical as consumer behaviour evolves and more kilometres are driven every day.”

The first ever BMW iX (11/2020).

“The BMW Group and our retail network will transform to meet the expectations of our new and existing consumers,” continued Braun. “BMW will become more digital, more electric and more sustainable at every point in the lifecycle of our cars. We will provide consumers with multimedia platforms to shop and service their BMW Group products through the touch of a button on their preferred device. As we enter the second half of 2021, we intensify our focus on a new wave of electromobility with the all-electric BMW i4 and BMW iX leading the charge. The coming months will be pivotal for the Group as we communicate more details on these all-electric models,” concluded Braun.

BMW.

The BMW brand reported sales of 9,122 new vehicles in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 53 per cent compared to the pandemic-affected totals of the first quarter of 2020. The year-to-date figure for the BMW brand was 15,125 units, an increase of 34.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The expanding line-up of plug-in hybrid models available supported these strong results. The BMW X3 xDrive 30e – the plug-in hybrid variant of the ever-popular BMW X3 – joined the brand’s ranks, helping sales of electrified BMW models increase six-fold versus 2020. By adding the BMW X3 xDrive 30e to the line-up, the BMW Group continues to shape the technology for tomorrow’s mobility, aiming to have at least half of its global sales come from fully-electric models by 2030. On top of the BMW X3, BMW Canada also offers plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and BMW X5.

Sales of both sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) saw significant increases in the second quarter of the year. The BMW 2 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series more than doubled their volumes over 2020 figures, and on the SAV side, the BMW X1 and X2 also exceeded expectations. Additionally, BMW M continued its hot streak, as BMW Canada vehicles with an M badge on the back posted gains of 83.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. This result translates into Canada achieving the number one position globally for its share of M-branded vehicle sales.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e (08/2020).

MINI.

MINI reported sales of 1,324 units for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 40.9 per cent over the second quarter of 2020. The refreshed lineup continues to attract customers, with the MINI 3 door, 5 door, Convertible and Countryman all posting gains. The MINI 5 door had a particularly strong quarter, up 91.7 percent over the same period last year. The brand’s first all-electric model, the MINI Cooper S E, enjoys a refresh in 2021 and is available for extended test drives through retailers across Canada. The longer test-drive period aims to show Canadians how easy it is to fit an all-electric MINI into their lifestyle.

MINI Family Shot (01/2021)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YoY% YTD 2021 YTD 2020 YoY% BMW Brand 9,122 5,961 53.0% 15,125 11,245 34.5% BMW Passenger Cars 3,315 1,949 70.1% 5,591 3,596 55.5% BMW Light Trucks 5,807 4,012 44.7% 9,534 7,649 24.6% MINI Brand 1,324 940 40.9% 2,187 1,662 31.6% TOTAL Group 10,446 6,901 51.4% 17,312 12,907 34.1%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2021

Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported a strong second-quarter finish, with the month of June securing the title of Motorrad’s strongest month ever. The two-wheeled brand delivered 1,012 motorcycles to enthusiasts in Q2, an increase of 73.6 per cent over 2020. Year-to-date sales for the brand were 1,364 units, an increase of 61.4 per cent over 2020’s year-to-date figures. Top sellers included the R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, and R 1250 GSA.

BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2. Outdoor. (11/2019)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YoY% YTD 2021 YTD 2020 YoY% BMW Motorcycles 1,012 583 73.6% 1,364 845 61.4%