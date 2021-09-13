Introducing the 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello… Cutting-edge and state-of-the-art Italian stunner that will drive the next 100 years of motorcycle design and innovation out of Mandello Italy. The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello was displayed during the “Road to 2121: Moto Guzzi’s next 100 years” event, in an exclusive worldwide preview. The 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello motorcycle’s stunning lines, cutting-edge engine and state-of-the-art technologies introduce the Moto Guzzi brand for the next one hundred years. While the official presentation of the new motorcycle will take place on 23 November 2021 at the EICMA international motorcycle show in Milan here at TMW we have some wonderful photos and great preview information you won’t want to miss!

Take the time to look at all our 2021 Motorcycle models and 2022 Moto Guzzi models. You won’t be disappointed.

I would also like to take this opportunity to introduce our new re-worked Total Motorcycle YouTube channel.

Welcome to Total Motorcycle. TOTAL information. TOTALly unbiased. TOTALly awesome support for motorcyclists.

MOTO GUZZI PRESENTS THE UNIQUE FUTURISTIC PROJECT FOR ITS NEW FACTORY AND MUSEUM IN MANDELLO

A LOCATION WITH OPEN SPACES FOR USE BY THE PUBLIC. A MEETING PLACE FOR THE COMMUNITY, FOUNDED ON CULTURE, DESIGN AND MECHANICS, WITH A STRONG GREEN FOCUS IN LINE WITH CONTEMPORARY TRENDS. AN EXAMPLE OF TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR ITALY’S TOP MOTORCYCLES

THE NEW FACTORY WILL BE A FOCAL POINT FOR GUZZI BIKERS AND FOR YOUNG PEOPLE AND INTERNATIONAL TOURISTS INTERESTED IN THE ASTONISHING UNIQUE FEATURES OF ITS PRODUCTS

THE REDEVELOPMENT, DESIGNED BY ARCHITECT GREG LYNN, TAKES ITS INSPIRATION FROM CUTTING-EDGE AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN PROJECTS. THE PIAGGIO GROUP INTENDS TO ESTABLISH THE MOTO GUZZI BRAND AS AN EXAMPLE NOT ONLY OF MECHANICAL INTEGRATION BUT ALSO OF MODERN DESIGN

THE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT LINES EMBRACE MODERNITY AND FUTURE TO MATCH THE CHANGING TIMES

THE MOTO GUZZI COMMUNITY MERGES WITH THE NEW V100 MANDELLO MOTORCYCLE, DISPLAYED IN AN EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW DURING THE EVENT. STUNNING LINES, CUTTING-EDGE ENGINE AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCE THE MOTO GUZZI BRAND FOR THE NEXT ONE HUNDRED YEARS

Mandello del Lario, 10 September 2021 – “Road to 2121: Moto Guzzi’s next 100 years”. Today saw the presentation in Mandello del Lario of the major preservation and restructuring project for the industrial site where, for exactly one century, every single motorcycle of the Eagle Brand has been produced.

Commissioned from world-famous US architect and designer Greg Lynn, the redevelopment will involve the entire site. Unique of its kind and in its style, this is a futuristic project: a location with open spaces for use by the public, a meeting place for the community, founded on culture, design and mechanics, with a strong green focus in line with contemporary trends.

Constant attention to environmental sustainability and efficient use of resources. The new buildings will make use of the existing structures, with materials chosen with close attention to efficient energy management, thanks to photovoltaic systems and eco-sustainable materials.

The site will be a focal point for Guzzi bikers and for young people and international tourists interested in the astonishing unique features of its motorcycles.

The extension of the factory’s production capacity, to match the constant growth in demand, will be part of a completely new approach to the layout of Mandello.

In addition to the new factory, the project will create new conference facilities to host both internal and external events, as well as a hotel and a restaurant for a complete range of amenities to welcome visitors from around the world.

Work will commence by the end of 2021, and will be completed in the first half of 2025.

The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello was displayed during the event, in an exclusive worldwide preview. The motorcycle’s stunning lines, cutting-edge engine and state-of-the-art technologies introduce the Moto Guzzi brand for the next one hundred years.

The official presentation of the new motorcycle will take place on 23 November 2021 at the EICMA international motorcycle show in Milan.

Greg Lynn is a world-famous architect, a member of United States Artists, a professor at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Centre for Architecture. The acknowledgements he has received include a Golden Lion at the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2008 and an award from the American Academy of Arts & Letters Architecture. His famous Ravioli Chair is exhibited in the MoMA permanent collection, and a number of his designs have been produced in partnership with prominent companies such as Swarovski, Alessi and Vitra. Time Magazine included Greg Lynn among the world’s 100 most innovative people in the 21st century, while Forbes Magazine called him one of the world’s ten most influential architects.