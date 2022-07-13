Historic event is back after 2 years: Suzuka 8 Hours

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 12.

The Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul have completed a thorough two days of testing at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

The pre-Suzuka 8 Hours event saw Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and also Kazuki Watanabe on track aboard the GSX-R1000R after the historic event was cancelled for the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic and various regulations in the country.

This year’s Suzuka 8 Hours will take place on August 7th.

Yohei Kato, Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Director:

“The Suzuka pre-test was the first time the four Yoshimura SERT Motul riders have been together since Le Mans earlier in the year. It was very useful for them to share feedback on both the team Suzuki GSX-R1000R, and the Suzuka circuit too.

“These sessions are invaluable for us to test different settings and tyre options to see what does, and doesn’t, work so that we approach the all-important Suzuka 8-Hours endurance event in as strong a position as possible.

“We are fortunate to hold a points advantage, and we at Yoshimura do have local knowledge of Suzuka. However, we are in no doubt that this will be a tough and challenging 8-hour race and we need to continue to work hard as a team and, as always, support our riders throughout.

“We are very excited to return to this important and popular round of the Endurance World Championship at Suzuka in August.”