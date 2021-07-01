The Husqvarna Motorcycles 701 Supermoto Ride Out returned with a vengeance after a three-year absence on June 9-10. Based in and around Lisbon, Portugal, the event was laid on for an international group of supermoto riders, fans, stunters and influencers.

Lisbon is surrounded by spectacular roads and destinations, and is a playground paradise for Supermoto riders and the Husqvarna Motorcycles 701 Supermoto.

On the evening before proceedings got fully under way, the Ride Out participants had their first taste of what the two-day event would bring with a blast on the motorcycles to the LX Factory for dinner. The LX Factory is one of Lisbon’s coolest destinations, a former fabric factory that now houses 200 business from cafes and restaurants to design agencies and showrooms.

The first full day of riding got going in the bustling urban centre of Lisbon before heading for the Atlantic coast and Cabo da Roca, Europe’s west-most point. From there the Ride Out crew pointed the front wheels of their 701 Supermotos up the coast for a breath-taking run to Santa Cruz. There the team would dine and stay the night next to the beach at the stunning Noah Surf House.

Day two saw the Ride Out participants start out early for the Kiro Kart track in Bombarral. Twisting roads took them inland then north to the circuit where 2013 Supermoto S1 World Champion, Mauno Hermunen gave the riders exclusive insights into his race-winning secrets and techniques. The Ride Out team eagerly absorbed the Finnish ace’s tips on drifting, rear-wheel steering and the other skills that kept Hermunen in the top flight of Supermoto competition for over 10 years.

The Ride Out participants were able to try out their newly honed and enhanced skills at the kart track on the 701 Supermoto and Husqvarna Motorcycles’ full-on competition Supermoto, the FS 450.

Still buzzing from the adrenalin rush of their time on track, the Ride Out crew struck out for the heights of the Serra de Montejunto in the Montejunto Estrela mountains. This glorious natural viewpoint rises to 666 m above sea level.

That last challenge fulfilled, and photo and video opportunity taken, it was back to Lisbon for dinner and the reluctant return of the 701 Supermotos that had been loaned to the Ride Out team.

Get some more insights of the 701 Supermoto Ride Out here.

Mauno Hermunen – 2013 Supermoto World Champion: “We all had a lot of fun together and it was a delight to share some skills with such eager people on the race track. This was my first time at a 701 Supermoto Ride-Out and it’s an incredible event. I’m seriously hoping I get an invite to the next 701 Supermoto Ride-Out.”

Mariam Suhk – Wildcard Winner: “This is the first time I’ve won something on social media and the event felt like the best-ever riding holiday. I hadn’t ridden a 701 Supermoto before and I was blown away by the bike’s power and excellent handling. What an amazing event – well organised and a fun group of people. I particularly enjoyed the race track experience. I wish I could do it all over again.”

David Bost – Supermoto influencer: “It was great to be back on a 701 Supermoto Ride-Out more than three years after the previous one. Like the first two events, it was a fantastic time spent with some seriously cool people. Lisbon was amazing with some great photo opportunities and I’m sure there was lots more we didn’t have time to see. I can’t wait for the next one.”