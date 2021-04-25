Husqvarna Rolls the triple at AMA Supercross World Championship Utah

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team came away from Saturday’s Salt Lake City SX with a pair of top-10 finishes in the 450SX class as teammates Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson finished seventh and ninth, respectively, at the penultimate round of the 2021 AMA Supercross World Championship. Qualifying fourth overall in the 450SX class, Anderson got off to a sixth-place start in his heat race, working his way into the top-five by lap two. He continued to charge through the field to reach a podium position on the final lap, where he finished strong in third. Anderson had a great start in the Main Event as he powered his way into the top-three on the opening lap. He battled up front for the first half of the race but he soon encountered altitude sickness, which caused him to fall back a few spots and ultimately finished seventh. Wilson got off to a top-10 start in 450SX Heat 2, quickly working his way up to sixth on the opening lap. He maintained a solid pace to secure a sixth-place transfer into the Main Event. Wilson got off to an 11th-place start in the main and he quickly climbed into ninth before the end of lap one. He battled inside the top-10 for the remainder of the race, finishing strong in ninth. “I was in the mix pretty good but unfortunately a lapper washed out in front of me and I had to roll the triple and just lost touch with the guys in front of me,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t an amazing Main Event for me but I think if I can get that start and push to be at the front, I’ll have a good result.” The 250SX Eastern Regional Championship returned to action on Saturday. Team rider RJ Hampshire remains sidelined for supercross as he prepares to line up for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship next month. Next Event (Round 17 – finale): Saturday, May 1 – Rice Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, Utah Round 16 Results: Salt Lake City SX 450SX Results 1. Marvin Musquin (KTM) 2. Cooper Webb (KTM) 3. Malcolm Stewart (Yamaha) … 7. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 9. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 450SX Rider Point Standings 1. Cooper Webb – 362 points 2. Ken Roczen – 340 points 3. Eli Tomac – 312 points … 6. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 236 points 11. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 153 points 14. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 123 points