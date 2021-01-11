I’m always excited to see what Aprilia and Moto Guzzi bring out new and for 2021 we have some impressive 2021 Aprilia and Moto Guzzi models launched today. Before I get into that I believe these manufacturers offer incredible value and the Piaggio Group does not price gouge you no matter what currency you pay in or what country you are buying it in. Its refreshing and amazing.

On the Aprilia side, which is the Piaggio Group’s “sport bike side”, TMW treated our readers to the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 Concept earlier this year and now, we have both the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 and the 2021 Aprilia RS660 bikes that have just launched. Amazingly (again) Aprilia kept to the concept design and put it into production (most manufacturers release a “toned down version” of the concept due to cost). Both the Tuono 660 and the RS660 are priced very competitively and look (can I use the word “awesome” again?). A hair over 400lbs with 95hp (100hp from the RS660) from 660cc twin engine, that’s… no I’m not going to say “awesome” again…. it’s incredible.

“Resting on an all-new technical basis and defined by the brand-new 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, a new generation of lightweight yet high-performance bikes is born, featuring sophisticated design and cutting edge technology. This marks a re-emergence of mid-displacement engine sizes, allowing you to rediscover the pleasure and joy of everyday riding.”

On the the Moto Guzzi side we have the brand new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone and 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special models. For me, I believe the Moto Guzzi V7 models hit the perfect “Sweet Spot” for a motorcycle, it’s powerful enough, it’s torquey enough, it’s light enough, it’s a perfect happy do-it-all motorcycle. Now for 2021 Moto Guzzi has revolutionized it into a wolf in sheep’s clothing. 25% more power, new transmission, new suspension, new lighting, new display and and more seductive look but it still looks like a V7. I love it with a caveat, I wish they used the dual gauges from the Special to the Stone.

“The revamping is so profound that the progressive numbering in Roman numerals, which had characterised the various evolutions of the model since its return to the market in 2007, is gone. But the character and authenticity remain intact, as these values are destined to last over time and embedded in the genetic code of every Moto Guzzi.”

These are early days for the 2021 Aprilia and 2021 Moto Guzzi many more models will follow in the weeks and months ahead. I look forward to having you on this journey with us as we unveil each new model not only from Aprilia and Moto Guzzi but from all the motorcycle manufacturers. Each bike is unique, each is special and each can capture your head and heart.

2021 Aprilia Motorcycle Guide

Road Bikes

– 2021 Aprilia RSV4 X – New model

– 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR – New model

– 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory – New model

– 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100RR

– 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

– 2021 Aprilia Shiver 900

– 2021 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900

– 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 – New model

– 2021 Aprilia RS660

Concept Bikes

– 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 Concept – New model

2021 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle Guide

Custom

– 2021 Moto Guzzi MGX-21

– 2021 Moto Guzzi Eldorado

– 2021 Moto Guzzi Audace Carbon

Street

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Carbon

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Rough

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Milano

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone – New model

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone S

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone Night Pack

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special – New model

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer Limited Edition

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary

Enduro / Adventure / Touring

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT

– 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel

APRILIA CHOOSES CALIFORNIA TO DÉBUT THE ANXIOUSLY AWAITED RS 660

For its début on the road, Aprilia RS 660 chose one of the most iconic ribbons of asphalt and tracks in the world.

On the Big Sur coastline in California, one of the most anxiously awaited motorcycles of recent years was dynamically presented to the American market. Astride the RS 660 was Rennie Scaysbrook, the rider of Australian origins who, astride the Aprilia Tuono V4, won at Pikes Peak, the most famous and prestigious hill climb race in the world, where he also holds the record.

The dynamic features, the tight frame and the exciting performance of the new 100 HP twin-cylinder thrilled Rennie who, since he happened to be in Monterey for the American presentation, couldn’t resist the temptation to test the RS 660 at Laguna Seca too, on the most famous track in California. And so, the Corkscrew – the fast double turn on a hair-raising downhill that characterises Laguna Seca – put the new Aprilia through its paces, a bike which, designed for everyday fun on the road and for weekend sport and leisure riding, is providing unexpected thrills at every track test, thanks to its qualities of light weight and agility.

The surprise at the début is a spectacular, brand new colour scheme that sets a new bar for style and sportiness: RS 660 is unveiled in the Acid Gold livery, a genuine essence of the Aprilia brand and the perfect combination of innovation, technology and design.

Aprilia RS 660 has been one of the most anxiously awaited motorcycles since its first appearance, as a concept, in November 2018, when it revealed a brand new idea of sportiness, no longer bound strictly to the power specs, but defined by the ratio between exuberant and easy-to-manage engine performance, a chassis architecture par excellence and the light weight of the vehicle.

Now, less than two years from that first appearance, RS 660 is a unique offer of its kind: a 100 HP medium-size twin-cylinder for a weight of just 183 kg, attractive, accessible, with highly technological content, even superior to the bikes in higher categories. It is a fun and enjoyable bike, capable of providing just as many thrills on the road as on the occasional track outing.

The Aprilia RS 660 brings back the everyday pleasure and fun of a full-fairing sport bike with semi-handlebar that exploits the dynamic qualities of perfect chassis architecture, combined with the exuberant performance of an entirely new parallel twin-cylinder and the Aprilia active electronic controls package which sets the bar on a global level.