Triumph Motorcycles to Close its Doors Again

In light of the current restrictions in place across UK and Ireland, the doors to our Triumph showrooms will be temporarily closed. However, we are pleased to say that the majority of our dealerships will be available to answer your enquiries by phone, email and online, as well as providing click & collect and delivery services.

To help you keep your bike safe and roadworthy workshops across the country will remain open for essential service and maintenance. To make it even easier to book a service, MOT or repair, we have now launched an online booking service.

Simply visit our website to browse our new models and latest offers, configure your dream motorcycle, buy clothing or book a test ride for when the time is right.

