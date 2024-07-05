Three Lucky Riders Invited to Yamaha 2024 Master Camp

Three R3 bLU cRU World Cup Riders Invited to 2024 Master Camp

The 14th edition of the Master Camp will take place from August 6th to 13th and three riders from the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup have been selected to participate: Japan’s Takumi Takahashi, France’s Dorian Joulin and Spain’s Gonzalo Sanchez.

The initiative by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and the VR46 Riders Academy offers an intense but enjoyable week based at Valentino Rossi’s legendary VR46 Motor Ranch near Tavullia, Italy where the young talents can hone their skills and receive expert guidance and training. The riders will use several bikes from Yamaha’s range, including the YZ250F on the Flat Track circuit, YZ125 on the MX circuit, and finally YZ85 on a kart circuit. They will also receive advice and workout plans from a personal trainer at FisioGym.

While the main aim of the Master Camp is to help riders increase their overall professionalism as they pursue a career in top level motorcycle racing, there is always a strong element of fun and camaraderie with down time between training sessions where they can enjoy eSports or chat with the VR46 Riders Academy senior riders, as well as visiting key locations in Tavullia and the surrounding areas.

This year there are two R3 bLU cRU World Cup rookies on the books, Sanchez and Takahashi, 15 and 16 years old respectively. The pair joined the series full-time this year and have already proven to be extremely strong. Sanchez, who won last year’s R3 SuperFinale, leads the title race with four wins from a possible six, while Takahashi sits sixth in the championship with a podium already to his name. The third rider, Joulin (17 years old), joined the R3 Cup in 2023 and finished last season in ninth with two podiums, this year he has been a front-runner once again.

Follow their progress at the Master Camp via the bLU cRU Instagram and find out more about the Master Camp here.