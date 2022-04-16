24 Heures Motos Circuit Bugatti Qualifying

April 16, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on 24 Heures Motos Circuit Bugatti Qualifying

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will compete this season aboard Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with a newcomer rider, the British Gino Rea, who joins the Frenchman Mike Di Meglio and the Australian rider Josh Hook. The team’s target is the upper step of the podium to claim the 24 Heures Motos victory again as they did in 2018 and 2020.

After the two-qualifying session on dry and warm temperatures, the Honda team placed their Honda #5 third on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour race with a lap time of 1:35.435. The lap time of the three riders was very competitive and consistent on Friday, andthe Honda squad improved their timings, obtaining an excellent result for tomorrow’s starting grid.

National Motos, last year’s winners of the event in Superstock category, set the second-best lap time in their category, 1:37.449. The #55 Honda team is very confident of achieving another podium with a renewed three-rider line up, Swiss brothers Sebastien and Valentin Suchet and Frenchman Guillaume Raymond. On Thursday, the team’s objective was to get a good result, while on Friday, the team tested some issues with the fuel tank already solved.

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fifth fastest lap in the SST category, 1:38.419. On Thursday, during the Free practice session, Grégory Fasté had a crash and was declared unfit to participate in the 24 Heures Motos and the team is looking for a replacement rider for tomorrow’s start.  Despite this situation, the team is convinced to get a good result with a great performance of the Fireblade that has the potential to go faster during the race and do 1:38 lap times consistently.

The 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 3pm (CEST) on Saturday 16th April and finished at 3pm (CEST) on Sunday 17th April.

 

Josh Hook
Josh Hook 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘We made a good step with the bike over the pre-season tests, struggling in the past with the qualifying but now we more or less there. This makes our job easier for the race because we know that we can do a good lap time when we have the grip. We are in a better position than last year, and we are looking forward to the race. It is a long race, and anything can happen, but I think that our pace is very consistent, and we can get a good result here if all goes smoothly.’
Gino Rea
Gino Rea 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘All sessions have been actually better than expected, the team did a really good over the winter to improve the bike in one lap pace for the qualifying, and the package improved a lot. Our race pace is really good. When we put the soft qualifying tyres yesterday, we all felt really strong, with lap times very competitive.
Today, the plan changed slightly with the red flag, and I was able to use a new tyre in the last part of the session, doing my best lap. We are very pleased with the qualifying, and I think we have a really good pace for the race.’
Mike Di Meglio
Mike Di Meglio 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘I think we have a very good pace for the race. My teammates and the team did an excellent job. Yesterday we used too many tyres as today we had only two rear and one front. The three of us improved yesterday’s lap times, and this third place is perfect for the qualifying points. The bike is performing great, with a very good base, but it is 24 hours, so we need to stay concentrated, be fast with many riders on track, and get a good pace and good result.’
