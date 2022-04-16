24 Heures Motos Circuit Bugatti Qualifying

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will compete this season aboard Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with a newcomer rider, the British Gino Rea, who joins the Frenchman Mike Di Meglio and the Australian rider Josh Hook. The team’s target is the upper step of the podium to claim the 24 Heures Motos victory again as they did in 2018 and 2020.

After the two-qualifying session on dry and warm temperatures, the Honda team placed their Honda #5 third on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour race with a lap time of 1:35.435. The lap time of the three riders was very competitive and consistent on Friday, andthe Honda squad improved their timings, obtaining an excellent result for tomorrow’s starting grid.

National Motos, last year’s winners of the event in Superstock category, set the second-best lap time in their category, 1:37.449. The #55 Honda team is very confident of achieving another podium with a renewed three-rider line up, Swiss brothers Sebastien and Valentin Suchet and Frenchman Guillaume Raymond. On Thursday, the team’s objective was to get a good result, while on Friday, the team tested some issues with the fuel tank already solved.

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fifth fastest lap in the SST category, 1:38.419. On Thursday, during the Free practice session, Grégory Fasté had a crash and was declared unfit to participate in the 24 Heures Motos and the team is looking for a replacement rider for tomorrow’s start. Despite this situation, the team is convinced to get a good result with a great performance of the Fireblade that has the potential to go faster during the race and do 1:38 lap times consistently.

The 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 3pm (CEST) on Saturday 16th April and finished at 3pm (CEST) on Sunday 17th April.