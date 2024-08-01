The Rattlesnake National Enduro ﻿Pennsylvania Results

The Rattlesnake National Enduro Round six of the NEPG was in Pennsylvania for the Rattlesnake National Enduro. The conditions were ideal, with rain earlier in the week providing moist dirt. The big challenge was the rocky terrain found in most of the tests. This was Jay Lipscomb’s first trip to this venue and had a hard time reading the terrain. He improved on the day and came away with a top-ten finish. Jhak Walker aboard his Factory 200 RR overcame a couple of hard crashes in a couple of the tests finishing in tenth place. Beta factory supported rider, Kyle McDonal had a strong showing at the event. He put in some solid test times and earned the top amateur at the event, finishing 14th overall.