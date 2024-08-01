The Rattlesnake National Enduro ﻿Pennsylvania Results

Round six of the NEPG was in Pennsylvania for the Rattlesnake National Enduro. The conditions were ideal, with rain earlier in the week providing moist dirt. The big challenge was the rocky terrain found in most of the tests. This was Jay Lipscomb’s first trip to this venue and had a hard time reading the terrain. He improved on the day and came away with a top-ten finish. Jhak Walker aboard his Factory 200 RR overcame a couple of hard crashes in a couple of the tests finishing in tenth place. Beta factory supported rider, Kyle McDonal had a strong showing at the event. He put in some solid test times and earned the top amateur at the event, finishing 14th overall.
Results:
Kyle McDonal » Top Amateur » AA Class
Jay Lipscomb » 9th Place » NE PRO2
Jhak Walker » 10th Place » NE PRO2
Factory 300 RR
“The dirt roads were dry and dusty but the trails held the moisture from the rain earlier in the week. I stayed smooth all day being in the top three times for my class each test. I made up some time in test five in the tight woods. Test six was going even better until I laid the bike down going into a turn with three miles to go. In the end, I came away with 1st in AA and 14th overall.”
Factory 250 RR
“I had a decent day at the Rattlesnake National Enduro. I limited the big get-offs and felt like I rode pretty well. I just lacked a bit of speed on the rocky and overgrown trail that could wreck you quickly at any moment. I’ve never rode an enduro quite like it so far so it was a good learning experience and I’m looking forward to a closer enduro in Ohio in a couple weeks.”
Factory 200 RR
“Not a good weekend. I struggled all day trying to get comfortable in the rocks but I just couldn’t find it in myself to find the speed that was needed. I will take away what I need to learn and improve on in the future. Thank you to everyone who puts so much effort into helping me!”
