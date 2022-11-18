Welcome to the biggest event Motorcycle Live 2022 Guide on the internet and all on 1 page for easy reference. Today’s Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Live 2022 Guide will inspire you to see, experience and enjoy to the fullest the first winter motorcycle show of 2022. From November 19-27th at NEC Birmingham it’s 7 hours a day of motorcycles, motorbikes, eBikes and riders galore!

New 2023 motorcycle models to look our for, huge floor plan, features, zones, events, competitions and even a full show FAQ. It’s motorbike madness!

Plus we have links to enter all 8 contests including winning a new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja and lunch with motorcycle legend Carl Fogarty!

Welcome to week 223 of Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday.

19-27 NOVEMBER 2022 NEC BIRMINGHAM

OPENING HOURS 10.00am – 5.00pm every day. The Bike Park will open one hour before the show opens, and close one hour after close.

Motorcycle Live 2022 Guide.

See the latest and greatest machines at Motorcycle Live!

There will be a veritable tide of fabulous new bikes to see at Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, this year – so what are MCN’s picks for the bikes you really must make sure you take a good long look at before you trundle home with aching feet, armloads of kit purchases and a head full of dreams? Read on…

Royal Enfield’s star-bound Super Meteor

Royal Enfield have been dominating the retro scene in terms of affordable and accessible two-wheeled gems and this Super Meteor 650 is almost guaranteed to be another smash-hit. Based on the 648cc air/oil-cooled twin platform that’s won the firm multiple MCN Awards, it now finds a more relaxed home in the Super Meteor. Stealing all the bits it can from its siblings, it combines uncluttered controls and retro clocks with a laid-back riding position to deliver what we hope will be a typically characterful engine delivery. While clearly cruiser shaped in intent and style, we expect it’ll handle surprisingly well.

Suzuki GSX-8S launches parallel universe

Suzuki’s new GSX-8S looks fantastic in the metal, boasts the sort of fit, finish and attention to detail often missing on cheaper bikes – and if it rides as well as it looks, it’ll be a serious giggle. At its core is an all-new 776cc parallel twin running a 270° crank and twin balancer shafts to eliminate bad vibrations. The clear and attractive 5in TFT dash boasts day and night modes; there are three rider modes; three-mode traction control; easy start; low-rpm assist, a bi-directional quickshifter – and it can be restricted for A2 riders. Priced right, it could be a winner.

Triumph Street Triple goes Moto2

Just looking at the Moto2 edition makes your synapses start misbehaving. The Moto2 Edition is a more powerful, updated version of the RS– boosted with fully adjustable Öhlins, Brembo Stylema calipers, and clip-ons that sit 80mm lower and 50mm further forward than the flat bars on other Street Triples. That legendary inline triple now develops a rather healthy 128bhp and the Moto2 Edition is set apart by its official Moto2 branding, carbon bodywork and a special Moto2 start-up screen that welcomes you onboard. Just 765 examples will be built in each of two colour schemes – all have numbered top yokes.

Yamaha R125 is the coolest kid in class

Kids in the old days may have been blessed with the joys (and miseries) of two-strokes, but none of them ever looked as good as Yamaha’s new R125 with its R7-mimicking nose, TFT display, VVT engine and traction control. The rider can select two different TFT display designs – including a ‘Track’ layout featuring a lap timer that can monitor 25 laps. More useful is smartphone connectivity and a programmable shift light for snatching gear changes at the optimum time. You also get traction control, a slip assist clutch, and ABS as standard, while it rolls on quality Michelin Pilot Streets.

BMW M1000RR gives you wings

BMW have upgraded their M1000RR with advanced aerodynamics claimed to boost speed and stability – making it one of the most accomplished and well-spec’d superbikes you can buy. The M RR boasts a stronger, more tuneable 209.2bhp four-cylinder engine than its S sibling, complete with forged pistons, CNC machined intake ports, ShiftCam valve timing and more. The new carbon-fibre fairing shelters the rider more at high speed with a taller screen and comes with aggressive redesigned carbon-fibre wings which improve downforce. If you want to really brag, the M Competition goes even further with carbon wheel covers to lower air resistance.

Ducati Diavel sports-cruiser goes V4

The Diavel gets a new heart in the guise of the 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine, it’s 13kg lighter than the outgoing 1260 S, and boasts a claimed 166.3bhp and 93lb.ft of torque. The new motor gets a twin-pulse firing order and comes wrapped within an aluminium monocoque chassis. You also get 15mm more of rear suspension travel for extra comfort, and it also now boasts rear cylinder deactivation to improve efficiency and heat management – becoming a parallel twin at a standstill and low speed. There’s even an accessory track-only exhaust that sheds a claimed 11kg and takes power to 177.5bhp.

Ducati Scrambler goes Full Throttle

Ducati’s whole Scrambler line-up benefits from a significant overhaul for 2023 – but it’s the edgy Full Throttle that’s got our blood warm with anticipation. The sportiest offering in the line-up, it rocks a road-legal Termignoni silencer; ride-by-wire throttle; traction control plus Road and Wet riding modes. There’s also cornering ABS; a brand-new 4.3in TFT clock unit; front and rear LEDs – and a bi-directional quickshifter. The updated engine is 2.5kg lighter and cradled by a new trellis chassis – now with a separate subframe and a swingarm with repositioned single shock. It should be seriously endearing in-town and on the back lanes.

Fantic Caballero 700’s power punch

Fantic is a brand on the move. They already produce entertaining 500s, but their Yamaha partnership means they’re now releasing this attractive new Caballero 700, which steals its heart from Yamaha’s 689cc CP2 platform. That means 73bhp and 49.4lb.ft torque will be finding its way to terra firma via the 19/17in wheel combination. Suspension is Marzocchi, braking is courtesy of Brembo, and cornering ABS is standard, so you’ll be well looked after should the need arise mid-corner. Elsewhere, there’s a compact little 3.5in TFT dash with connectivity, three rider modes to tailor your throttle delivery, and all lighting is LED.

Honda Transalp is back!

The XL750 Transalp, to give it its full name, launches next year boasting a claimed 90.5bhp and 55.4lb.ft from its new parallel twin engine – complete with 270-degree firing. And it’s great to have it back in the range. Suspension comes in the form of upside-down 43mm Showa separate function cartridge forks, with the rear shock also supplied by Showa – complete with remote preload adjustment. Wheel rims are 21in front and 18in rear, while electronic goodies include four standard riding modes and a further custom user mode, controllable via a five-inch colour TFT display. There’s a great Tricolour paint option, too.

Norton Commando 961 SP is the real deal

Think Norton, think Commando. It’s arguably the defining British twin – but its pre TVS incarnation wasn’t without its problems. But now it’s benefitted from a huge investment that has seen ‘New Norton’ re-engineer it to create the bike it should aways have been. It’s the same 961cc parallel twin as before, complete with pushrods, two valves per cylinder, air cooling, and a claimed output of 77bhp at 7250rpm. Most of the 350-odd changes Norton have made, happened here. And you can feel the work, with chunky vibes from the motor, booming pipes – the 961 is an engaging place to be.

MOTORCYCLE LIVE 2022 FLOOR PLAN

MOTORCYCLE LIVE’S ‘DREAM GARAGE’ REVEALED

After weeks of deliberation by racing stars and riding celebrities, Motorcycle Live’s search for the ‘Dream Garage’ is nearly complete. The teaser of lust-after models that visitors can see at Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, on the dedicated Dream Garage stand has been revealed.

Each of the industry VIPs – including 2021 British Superbike Champion Tarran Mackenzie, Isle of Man TT Outright Lap Record Holder Peter Hickman, ‘All-way-rounder’ Charley Boorman and Guinness World Record holder Jenny Tinmouth – outlined their 10 choices in the lead up to the show. Some were bikes they had owned, lust after, or raced. The only rules were that their chosen garage must be made up of motorcycles from the last 60 years, and they had to be road-going bikes.

Visitors can expect to see the game-changing 1992 Honda Fireblade, the iconic 1978 Kawasaki Z1R and the exotic Honda RC30 nestled next to a 1998 Yamaha R1 and the Ducati 851. There won’t be many stands where you can see ‘family favourites’ such as the Yamaha ‘Fizzy’ FS1E next to Honda’s RCV213V-S, the ‘Moto GP bike for the road’…

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “We love to offer visitors to Motorcycle Live the chance to see machines from all disciplines and years. The Dream Garage pulls together some absolutely iconic motorcycles from a variety of manufacturers and from a mixture of years. If our judging panel is anything to go by, we’re sure that there will be at least one or two that most of our visitors would like in their garages at home!”

‘EXPERIENCE ADVENTURE’ AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE

This year, ‘Experience Adventure’ is bigger and better than ever before at Motorcycle Live with support from a record-breaking number of manufacturers including Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Royal Enfield, Triumph and Yamaha.

Whether visitors are novices and want to take to the dirt for the first time, or are more experienced and fancy taking one of the latest adventure bikes for a spin to try it out for size, it’s all possible on the purpose-built indoor track. Visitors don’t even need to have brought their own kit as it’s provided, courtesy of Bell Helmets and RST who will be providing jackets, jeans and gloves.

Designed to introduce riders to their first taste of adventure riding, the adventure bike skills course will include tuition, on-bike set-up, body positioning and balance across a number of testing terrains – all without needing to worry what the weather is doing outside!

A complete list of machines will soon be listed on the Motorcycle Live website, however it’s already been revealed that bikes available for test ride will include Ducati’s DesertX, Harley-Davidson’s® Pan America™ 1250 Special, Honda‘s Africa Twin, Triumph’s Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Royal Enfield’s Himalayan, and Yamaha’s Tenere 700.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “Since Motorcycle Live started, the market for adventure bikes has been growing exponentially and that’s reflected in the number of manufacturers now making their best-selling bikes available for visitors to take for a spin on the dirt. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a 300cc or 1084cc model, Experience Adventure offers a great opportunity to try out the bikes for size and without windchill or a raindrop in sight so you can just enjoy the ride!”

MEET THE 2022 BRITISH SUPERBIKE CHAMPION AND JOIN US FOR BSB DAY AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE 2022

British Superbike fans have the opportunity to meet the newly-crowned BSB Champion, Bradley Ray, amongst other racing stars, during the dedicated ‘BSB Day’ at Motorcycle Live on Sunday 20 November.

Show-goers can look forward to a packed day of all things British Superbikes including live Q&A sessions with racers and BSB personalities, team unveilings and signing sessions – not forgetting plenty of chances to bag those selfies!

Traditionally held on the final weekend of the nine-day show, the dedicated BSB Day has swapped to the first weekend to kick off the show in style.

While BSB Day will be the pinnacle of the celebrations, BSB fans unable to attend on Sunday 20 can still visit the Bennetts British Superbike Championship stand as well as see riders throughout the course of the show. Be sure to check out the website – www.motorcyclelive.co.uk – to see the latest list.

Stuart Higgs, Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director, says: “We joined forces with Motorcycle Live back in 2018 and are pleased to see that BSB Day has become a mainstay of the show. It’s great to see so many racing fans at the show making the most of the chance to get up close to their favourite riders.”

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, adds: “We know from visitor feedback that BSB is an extremely popular element of the show. If this year’s racing is anything to go by, we know that BSB Day will be something special! As always, we’re working hard behind the scenes to make it the best it can be.”

Motorcycle Live 2022 FAQ

How much are tickets?

Please visit our Ticket Information page

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of your visit, please note the on the door prices.

Tickets are valid for entry on one day only.

How much is it to take part in the features?

All features and activities are free of charge to watch and participate in, subject to availability.

Do you offer a disabled concession?

We are proud to be working with The Ticket Factory to offer accessible tickets for disabled customers. If you require assistance in accessing the show, please call 0844 581 2345 to discuss your requirements and eligibility.

Once on site, if a visitor requires assistance to access the show, then we offer a free carers ticket for each full priced ticket. Visit the NEC Box Office outside Hall 4, upon production of a full priced ticket a complimentary ticket will be given. Please call 0844 581 2345 to book a complimentary carer ticket, alongside your full priced ticket.

Is there wheelchair access?

Yes, click here for details (you will be taken to the NEC website). Wheelchairs can be hired from the NEC by emailing [email protected] please allow three days for a reply.

What is the address of the NEC?

Birmingham, B40 1NT

What facilities are available?

To find where and what the facilities are at the Show Click Here. The plan includes disabled toilet facilities, cloakroom, breast feeding areas, cloakrooms, banks, medical centre and more.

Can I smoke inside the Halls?

Sorry, smoking is not allowed anywhere inside the venue aside from the designated smoking areas. No excuses, no exceptions. This also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping. Our designated smoking areas are outside the Piazza entrance & the Piazza garden (weather and daylight permitting).

Can I take photos?

Yes, please feel free to take photos or record footage. Feel free to share these on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #motorcyclelive or @motorcyclelive

Where can I leave my Helmet & Leathers?

There will be a cloakroom available where leathers and kit can be left, this will be located in the piazza cloakrooms. The cost is £1 per item.

Are dogs allowed in?

Only Guide Dogs are allowed.

What are the cloakroom facilities at the NEC?

Cloakrooms are located outside the halls.

What age can children get in for free?

Children aged five and under get in free with a paying adult – no ticket is required. Children aged 6 -18 are charged just £1 (with a paying adult).

There aren’t any Creche facilities at the show.

What are the parking facilities and costs for cars?

Parking can be purchased alongside your Motorcycle Live ticket in advance at a cost of £10.00 (exclusive to Motorcycle Live visitors).

Parking on the day will be £16.95

Please note that parking fees are applicable for all vehicles parking on-site at The NEC.

Click Here to see a map showing the NEC Car Parks.

What Parking facilities are there for motorcycles and scooters?

The bike park is available free of charge to all visitors who arrive on two wheels , it will be manned by NEC security staff and is subject to availability.

How does the Bike Park Work?

Upon entry to the Bike Park, you’ll be issued with a numbered wristband. Upon return to your bike, once your wristband is matched to the that of your bike, your bike will be released. The Bike Park will be clearly signposted.

How much is parking for a coach or minibus?

£21.50 for a minibus and £26.75 for a coach.

Do you offer a group booking system?

Groups wishing to purchase Group Tickets (10 or more tickets) should contact The Ticket Factory on 0800 358 0058 or email on [email protected] for details of our special rates and services. A 10% discount is offered.

Do you offer any reductions to overseas visitors?

No, all visitors are charged equally.

What catering facilities are there?

The NEC offers a variety of food outlets within the show, catering to all tastes. Also available are catering and bar areas situated in Halls 2 and 4 built specifically for Motorcycle Live. Visitors are also welcome to bring a packed lunch. You will also find catering pods in the Piazza just outside of the show, for more details visit Piazza Map

Where can I charge my vehicle whilst at the NEC?

The NEC Offers electric parking facilities across the site. Find out more information here.

Are there any COVID restrictions?

No.

Can I pay by cash at The NEC?

No, The NEC Is a cashless venue so you can only pay by debit/credit card outside of the Halls. Exhibitors within the Halls may still accept cash.

