Strong Race Pace for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team on Opening Day at Phillip Island

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff ended the first day of the FIM Superbike World Championship finale at Phillip Island eight fastest on combined times, while Kohta Nozane got his first taste of the Australian venue with the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK.

In the opening practice session, both riders were building confidence on the iconic Phillip Island circuit, with Gerloff showing promising pace to finish sixth on a 1’32.484, while Nozane gained experience around a track that he hasn’t ridden since the 2013 Moto2 season, ending Free Practice 1 in 21st.

The #31 and #3 riders got going again for FP2 In the afternoon, making significant progress. American rider Gerloff focused on his long-run pace, showing superb consistency over a 15-lap stint. With race pace being the priority over lap times, the 27-year-old still managed to end the session in eighth (1’32.058).

On the other side of the garage, the Japanese ace improved his time by an impressive 1.345s to go 20th fastest on a 1’33.548. Nozane will look to make further progress in the final practice session tomorrow to be best prepared for qualifying and the race.

Both riders will be back on track for FP3 at 10:50 local time (GMT +11) tomorrow, before the Tissot Superpole at 13:10 and Race 1 at 16:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P8 – 1’32.058

“The lap times are not bad, which is a little bit strange because the feeling is not perfect. I’ll take that as a good sign, we have some ideas for tomorrow as well, especially for if the rain holds off. Anyway, we’ll be ready in any condition and I’m looking forward to making further progress ahead of the race.”

Kohta Nozane: P20 – 1’33.548

“Our first day with the Yamaha R1 machine here in Phillip Island wasn’t too great, but I got to know the track and gained confidence throughout the sessions. I’ll be honest, I’d rather have wet conditions tomorrow than a dry asphalt, but we’ll do our best in any case and we’ll be prepared for the races.”