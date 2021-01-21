Introducing the 2021 the West Coast Beta Factory Race Team

The Beta Factory Race Team is poised for a great 2021 campaign. The west coast team enjoyed 26 podiums, 10 first-place finishes, and a championship last year. Morgan Tanke, Joe Wasson, and Zane Roberts all return to the team, along with Cole Conatser who was promoted from last year’s support role to the factory race team for 2021.

Joe and Zane will both race a Beta Factory 480 RR bike in the AMA National Hare & Hound and Best in the Desert series. Morgan will mount a Factory 300 RR for the Hare & Hound and a Beta Xtrainer for the Endurocross series. Cole will defend his Hare & Hound Pro 250 title aboard a Factory 250 RR and will also compete in the Open Pro class at the West Hare Scrambles on a Factory 480 RR.

“I think 2021 will be one of our most successful years as a team. We have very talented riders that are riding an exceptional race bike who are supported by great race team mechanics. I’m excited to get the season underway and start chasing championships.” said Rodney Smith, Race Team Manager.

Joe Wasson

Hare & Hound / Best in the Desert

Factory 480 RR

Zane Roberts

Hare & Hound / Best in the Desert

Factory 480 RR

Morgan Tanke

Hare & Hound / Enduro X

Factory 300 RR / Xtrainer

Cole Conatser

Hare & Hound / West Hare Scrambles

Factory 250 RR / 480 RR