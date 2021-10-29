Jonathan Johnson Signs with Beta Racing

Beta Racing is excited to announce the signing of Jonathan Johnson. The 24-year-old from Landrum, SC will ride for the Beta Factory Race Team on a two-year deal. Jonathan wrapped up the GNCC XC3 championship this year with a dominant season. Next year, he will compete in the XC2 and the NE Pro2 class at the National Enduro aboard a Beta Factory 250 RR.

Jonathan Johnson

Beta Factory Rider

“I turned pro in 2018 and have competed in both the XC2 and XC3 class at the GNCC. I won the XC3 title this year. I’m excited to be joining Beta for the 2022 & 2023 seasons. The Beta Factory 250 RR will suit me well in the chase of XC2 and NEPG Pro2 podiums.”

Carlen Gardner

Race Team Manager

“We are very excited to welcome Jonathan to the team. Jon is a very respectful and dedicated young rider who will go very far in his career. He has had great success and we are looking forward to continuing that success by his side.”