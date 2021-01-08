2021 Beta Racing Extreme Enduro Signs Newcomer

Jonny Walker signed with Beta Racing to race Extreme Enduro in 2021. Jonny is a talented rider who has been very successful and victorious in the sport. He will primarily race in the new FIM hard Enduro World Championship and the SuperEnduro World Championship. These series are the most demanding events of the international offroad circuit. He will also race at select Extreme Enduro events in the United States. Walker will be riding a 2021 Beta 300 RR this year. “It is very exciting to have Jonny be a part of our team here in the states. We are putting together a few selected races for him to hit and will be providing him with one of our special Factory bikes. It will be great to see what he is capable of doing on a Beta!” Said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President.