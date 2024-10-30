The Honda Safety Institute celebrates its 15 years of history with a new milestone

The prestigious motorcycle training centre began its journey in 2009 and has since trained 30,000 users in safe driving.

The HIS incorporates into its extensive training program a new course aimed at younger users, exclusively for drivers of 125cc motorcycles with gear shifting.

Since its opening in 2009, the Honda Safety Institute has become a European reference in the field of motorcyclist training. With more than 20,000 m2 of circuits and facilities designed exclusively for this task and with a wide range of courses available to any type of motorcyclist regardless of age, licence or level of experience, the HIS is proud to have already trained 30,000 participants in nearly 2,500 courses organised over these 15 years . Figures that demonstrate once again Honda’s great commitment to motorcyclist safety, a main pillar for the Japanese firm in terms of social responsibility. In this regard, it is worth highlighting the ambitious goal set by the company itself at a global level of “0” deaths in traffic accidents with Honda brand vehicles, by 2050.

Responding to the demands of the motorcycling community itself and with the aim of offering training to the maximum number of profiles, the Honda Safety Institute is expanding its activity with the launch of a new course called ‘Motorcycle 125’ aimed at all those who have a type A1 driving license or equivalent and who wish to improve or perfect their driving skills on a 125cc motorcycle with manual gearbox.

Like the dozen courses that currently make up the HIS training programme, the new ‘Motocicleta 125’ course provides its participants with the maximum facilities, such as the loan of the motorcycle and all the necessary protective equipment, and a high quality of training thanks to the work methodology and personalized attention. As proof of this, since 2018 the HIS has had the European Quality Seal for Motorcycle Training, which certifies its high level of facilities and training capacity.

The course content is theoretical and practical and focuses on risk prevention techniques and on acquiring greater control of the motorcycle in all types of maneuvers with the aim of providing extra confidence and greater driving safety.

The model chosen to teach this course is the Honda CB125R, a motorcycle that stands out for its lightness, accessibility and easy operation, ideal qualities that will allow the participant to learn safely and enjoy the course to the fullest.

The ‘Motocicleta 125’ course lasts six hours (from 9:00 to 15:00) and takes place exclusively at the HIS facilities from Monday to Sunday. As for the price, it starts at 109 euros, which includes; the loan of the motorcycle, gasoline, insurance, helmet, gloves, back and limb protector . It is open to motorcyclists of all kinds such as individuals, professional groups and also companies.

More information about the new Honda Safety Institute’s ‘Motocicleta 125’ course, as well as dates and registration, is available at the following link:

https://www.hondainstitutoseguro.com/cursos/motocicleta-125/

About the Honda Safety Institute

Honda Spain began its journey in the field of Preventive Training in 1992, with the launch of the Honda Driving School. Two years later, the first permanent training centre was established at the headquarters in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, which laid the foundations for the current Honda Safety Institute, a large complex dedicated to the training of motorcyclists opened in 2009: these modern facilities specifically for the training of motorcyclists include classrooms for theoretical sessions, driving simulators, a training workshop, changing rooms and a garage that houses more than 60 motorcycles of different models. In addition, the centre has three training tracks: a multipurpose track of 8,000 m2 ; an off-road area of ​​6,000 m2 ; and a sliding track where various braking exercises are carried out with motorcycles suitably adapted with stabilizers.

The HIS training programme works on two main lines with the aim of promoting safe driving. On the one hand, risk prevention techniques, with a large amount of audiovisual material, as well as the brand’s own driving simulators; and on the other, motorcycle control techniques in different environments and circumstances, including, among others, driving in low-grip conditions and on open roads.

The courses take place from Monday to Sunday and are open to individuals, professional groups and also to companies, offering courses on occupational risk prevention. The programme includes courses lasting 6, 8, 12 and up to 16 hours with a reasonable cost starting from 109 Euros.