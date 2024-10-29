Final GP of the Asian tour: Aprilia Racing heads to Sepang

October 29, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Final GP of the Asian tour: Aprilia Racing heads to Sepang

aprilia racing

THE GP OF MALAYSIA IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER FOR MAVERICK VIÑALES AND ALEIX ESPARGARÓ
The Asian tour comes to a close with the Malaysian round at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit ahead of the grand finale in Valencia, with Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró determined to earn valuable points in this penultimate GP of the season.

Maverick Viñales is returning to a track which has given him great satisfaction over the years with wins in every category: MotoGP in 2019, Moto2 in 2014 and 125cc in 2011. The Spanish rider is determined to regain that feeling that allowed him to finish on the podium several times this season.

Aleix Espargaró, fresh from a demanding weekend in Thailand due to less than perfect physical conditions after crashing in FP1, will be tackling Sepang with the goal of finishing out the Asian tour with a significant result.

The Petronas Sepang International Circuit, located about 50 km from Kuala Lumpur, is one of the historic venues in the MotoGP World Championship, on the calendar since 1999. With a length of 5.540 meters, it is the second longest track of the championship and has 15 corners, 10 right-handers and 5 left-handers. It is known for its demanding braking sections, particularly the first and the last corner, characterized by abrupt drops in speed – over 200 km/h.
The track layout is demanding and competition is always fierce because everyone has a lot of data available and knows the track well. We have also collected quite a bit of data, so the goal is to ride a good race, especially to move forward as best as possible.
Sepang is a track where we have lapped a lot, considering the winter tests. It is a difficult track, where the heat plays a fundamental role. Since this is the final race in the Asian tour, we are highly motivated. We are hoping to have a good race before returning to Europe for the final GP of the season.
About Michael Le Pard 11171 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles