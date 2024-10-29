Final GP of the Asian tour: Aprilia Racing heads to Sepang

The Asian tour comes to a close with the Malaysian round at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit ahead of the grand finale in Valencia, with Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró determined to earn valuable points in this penultimate GP of the season. Maverick Viñales is returning to a track which has given him great satisfaction over the years with wins in every category: MotoGP in 2019, Moto2 in 2014 and 125cc in 2011. The Spanish rider is determined to regain that feeling that allowed him to finish on the podium several times this season. Aleix Espargaró, fresh from a demanding weekend in Thailand due to less than perfect physical conditions after crashing in FP1, will be tackling Sepang with the goal of finishing out the Asian tour with a significant result. The Petronas Sepang International Circuit, located about 50 km from Kuala Lumpur, is one of the historic venues in the MotoGP World Championship, on the calendar since 1999. With a length of 5.540 meters, it is the second longest track of the championship and has 15 corners, 10 right-handers and 5 left-handers. It is known for its demanding braking sections, particularly the first and the last corner, characterized by abrupt drops in speed – over 200 km/h.