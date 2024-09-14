Lotte van Drunen Makes History as Youngest Ever WMX World Champion!

From that moment on, Lotte took the red plate as the championship leader and never looked back. Her second overall victory came at round three in Lugo, Spain, where she edged out reigning World Champion Courtney Duncan for the win. Proving her ability to handle any conditions, she continued her impressive run with a fourth consecutive podium finish at the muddy and rain-soaked German Grand Prix.

The extreme weather didn’t let up at round five in Maggiora, Italy, where both races were red-flagged due to treacherous conditions. Despite the chaos, Lotte kept her composure, securing vital championship points and finishing sixth overall.

“I broke my arm in the winter, and it’s been hurting all season long,” she revealed when speaking of her struggles this year. “But I pushed through it. I’ve also had a lot of bad starts and some tough results, but there were plenty of good ones too.”