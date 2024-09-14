Lotte van Drunen Makes History as Youngest Ever WMX World Champion!

The MXGP of Turkey was a special event for Yamaha, as its young powerhouse Lotte van Drunen clinched the 2024 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship crown, officially earning her title as the fastest girl on the planet!
Lotte’s exceptional talent shone brightly throughout the season. Despite being one of the youngest riders on the gate, she secured three Grand Prix victories and five race wins throughout the seven-round series.
The season commenced with a strong second-place finish in Madrid, Spain, but it was in the soft sand dunes of Riola Sardo, Sardinia, where she truly thrived. Completely dominating both races, the Dutch star effortlessly claimed her first GP win of the season.
From that moment on, Lotte took the red plate as the championship leader and never looked back. Her second overall victory came at round three in Lugo, Spain, where she edged out reigning World Champion Courtney Duncan for the win. Proving her ability to handle any conditions, she continued her impressive run with a fourth consecutive podium finish at the muddy and rain-soaked German Grand Prix.
The extreme weather didn’t let up at round five in Maggiora, Italy, where both races were red-flagged due to treacherous conditions. Despite the chaos, Lotte kept her composure, securing vital championship points and finishing sixth overall.
“I broke my arm in the winter, and it’s been hurting all season long,” she revealed when speaking of her struggles this year. “But I pushed through it. I’ve also had a lot of bad starts and some tough results, but there were plenty of good ones too.”
Then came the homecoming—the Dutch rider returned to Arnhem, The Netherlands, where she had claimed her first-ever Grand Prix win in 2023 during her rookie season. Lotte powered to a perfect 1-1 finish, extending her championship lead to 17 points over her closest rival heading into the season finale in Turkey.
Arriving in Afyon, Turkey, Lotte knew it was her moment. With the championship on the line and the weight of the world on her shoulders, the pressure was intense. But, true to her fearless style, the ‘401’ rose to the occasion.
In a weekend full of nerves and anticipation, she fought through to finish fourth in Race 1 and fifth in Race 2. Those results were enough to seal the deal, and when the dust settled, Lotte had done it! She won the 2024 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and etched her name into the history books as the youngest WMX World Champion ever.
“It’s unbelievable. I had the biggest points lead I’ve ever had going into the final round, so I felt pretty good coming in.” she said, “In the first race, I didn’t ride the way I know I can, but it got better near the end and fourth place was okay. Going into the final race, I felt fine, but when the 15-second board went up at the gate, I tightened up. I still had a good start, but got pushed out wide, which wasn’t ideal. I got to P5 and knew I just had to stay there and take it easy. It was the longest 25 minutes of my life, but I did it!”
So, what’s next for a 17-year-old after making her dreams come true? “I’m not finished,” she laughed. “I’ve got more races this year—some in the USA, some beach races—and then a winter of training where I want to get better, faster, and stronger.”
“I might have my first title, but I don’t want it to be my last!”