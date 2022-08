Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence came to Ironman with an outside chance at clinching a second straight title one round early, and after a dominant Moto 1 win that opportunity became a serious reality. However, a mid-pack start in the final moto, combined with an early lead by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, the primary challenger in the championship, forced Lawrence to come from behind. Although he missed out on wrapping up the 250 Class crown, Lawrence still prevailed with his eighth overall win of the season and moved one step closer to completing his title defense.