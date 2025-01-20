Malcolm Stewart makes progress with seventh position in San Diego Supercross

January 20, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Malcolm Stewart makes progress with seventh position in San Diego Supercross

Malcolm Stewart - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - San Diego

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart has raced to a solid seventh-place finish in San Diego’s second round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

 

The 32-year-old posted the seventh-fastest qualifying time in an ultra-competitive session, then held his own during the opening 450SX Heat race to finish fifth, equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition.

In the Main Event, Stewart started well and ran as high as P4 during the opening laps. The Floridian continued to post fast, consistent laps as the track developed and eventually crossed the line in seventh position, elevating him to P9 in the standings following Round 2.

Malcolm Stewart: “San Diego was a good rebound from what happened to me at A1. I felt pretty good in practice and my Heat race was solid. Then in the Main, I didn’t get the best start, but I kinda made it work going into the first turn and I was sitting inside the top five. During the race there were times I felt like, ‘Alright, let’s go’, but I made a few mistakes and felt a little flat. I’m not sure if it’s because I was a little stiff, but at the end of the day we finished seventh and we can keep building from here. Even though I’m not riding to my full potential, I was still able to land inside the top 10.”

Next Race: January 25 – Anaheim 2, California

Results 450SX Class – San Diego
1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
2. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
3. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
6. Chase Sexton (KTM)
7. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
8. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
22. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 2 of 17 rounds
1. Eli Tomac, 42 points
2. Chase Sexton, 41
3. Ken Roczen, 40
6. Justin Barcia, 30
9. Malcolm Stewart, 27
15. Aaron Plessinger, 13

