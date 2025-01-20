Malcolm Stewart makes progress with seventh position in San Diego Supercross

In the Main Event, Stewart started well and ran as high as P4 during the opening laps. The Floridian continued to post fast, consistent laps as the track developed and eventually crossed the line in seventh position, elevating him to P9 in the standings following Round 2.

“San Diego was a good rebound from what happened to me at A1. I felt pretty good in practice and my Heat race was solid. Then in the Main, I didn’t get the best start, but I kinda made it work going into the first turn and I was sitting inside the top five. During the race there were times I felt like, ‘Alright, let’s go’, but I made a few mistakes and felt a little flat. I’m not sure if it’s because I was a little stiff, but at the end of the day we finished seventh and we can keep building from here. Even though I’m not riding to my full potential, I was still able to land inside the top 10.”