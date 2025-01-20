CAREER-FIRST 250SX WIN FOR RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING’S JULIEN BEAUMER IN SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer has taken control of the 250SX West Championship lead after racing to a breakout first-career AMA Supercross victory in San Diego’s second round of the 2025 season.

Beaumer was in outstanding form from the outset at Snapdragon Stadium, leading the way in Qualifying 1 and ultimately qualifying second-fastest overall onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. He then raced forward to finish P3 in his Heat race.

A strong start to the Main Event had the 18-year-old within striking distance of the early leader, before a decisive pass halfway through the race saw him largely unchallenged on his way to claiming his first-ever 250SX win.

Julien Beaumer: “This is the first Main Event win of my career, but I’m trying not to get too excited about it right now, as we have a championship to go for. I didn’t have the greatest Heat, but made it happen when it counted! This is definitely confidence-boosting. At the start of this year I had a goal and I needed to believe in myself and I feel that I showed how much I believe in myself tonight. The track was pretty tight and I felt everything was built a little differently, so it was definitely tricky, but I’m really satisfied with the result tonight.”

In the 450SX division, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton promised to continue his winning ways early on in San Diego. The 25-year-old placed his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION at the top of qualifying this afternoon, and then finished his Heat strongly with a hard-fought P2 score.

Sexton started the Main Event inside the top five, but an error on the opening lap saw him remount at the rear of the field. The former champion refused to give up, however, eventually charging his way to sixth position as the checkered flag flew. As a result, the Anaheim 1 winner sits P2 in the standings.

Chase Sexton: “It was a chaotic night for me. I fell on the first lap and had to do a lot of work to catch back up. I felt like my riding was really good and the bike felt good, so honestly, we just need to work on our starts and get ready for Anaheim 2. I feel pretty confident with where I’m at, so I’m excited.”

It was a tough day for last year’s San Diego winner Aaron Plessinger. ‘The Cowboy’ qualified in 11th position, then made progress with a P6 result in his Heat. Following a mid-pack start in the Main Event, Plessinger was caught up with Sexton on the opening lap and then went down again later, which unfortunately spelled the end of his night.

Aaron Plessinger: “San Diego was an interesting one. I didn’t really feel comfortable early on, so we made some changes and they felt really good during the Heat race. I actually felt good and I was able to push and have some really good lap-times, so I went into the Main optimistic and got a decent start, but unfortunately, I got wrapped up with Chase. I got up and tried to charge through the pack, but then I crashed on the triple-quad section – before I knew it, I was on the ground. I’m not hurt bad – I’m just really sore – but I didn’t feel like my head was in the right space and I decided to call it a night. It’s been a tough start to the season, but we’ve got 15 more rounds and I can definitely bounce back next weekend.”

Next Race: January 25 – Anaheim 2, California

Results 450SX Class – San Diego

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

2. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

3. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

6. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

7. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

8. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

22. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 2 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 42 points

2. Chase Sexton, 41

3. Ken Roczen, 40

6. Justin Barcia, 30

9. Malcolm Stewart, 27

15. Aaron Plessinger, 13

Results 250SX West Class – San Diego

1. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Jordon Smith (Triumph)

3. Hayden Deegan (Yamaha)

5. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 2 of 10 rounds

1. Julien Beaumer, 47 points

2. Jordon Smith, 42

3. Jo Shimoda, 40

5. Ryder DiFrancesco, 35