Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship looking to seal the deal

April 24, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship looking to seal the deal

Tomac Finishes Seventh in Foxborough
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac scored valuable points with a seventh-place finish yesterday in challenging conditions at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Coloradan heads home with a healthy lead in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship looking to seal the deal next weekend at the penultimate round.

Tomac had a solid qualifying result in the top five and backed that up with a runner-up finish in his heat race. He got a good start in the main event and quickly took the runner-up position. In the heat of a three-rider battle for the lead, he stalled the bike and was shuffled to sixth on the third lap. He made forward progress but ultimately chose discretion over valor in the tricky track conditions to finish seventh and maintain his stronghold in the premier class championship with a 43-point lead.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads West for the penultimate round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on April 30 at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jeremy Coker
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“All in all it was a good day. The result doesn’t really show how the day went, but we did what we needed to do. We didn’t need to go out there and throw it away. Eli rode really smart with the big picture in mind. We’ll carry it into next week and take care of business in Colorado.”

Jeremy Coker
Eli Tomac
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a tough main event. I was up front early but stalled the bike and then I got shuffled back a little bit and ended up just kind of playing it safe. It was a tough track, one of the tougher ones that we’ve had to where the jumps and the bottom of the transitions were just really tough to ride, period. It was a track I didn’t want to take a whole lot of risk on. We’re still in a really good spot for points, and we’ll go clinch it next week in Denver.”

