Fun circuit Mason Dixon GNCC Mt. Morris Results

Round 8 for the GNCC was in Mt. Morris, PA for the Mason Dixon. The track had a lot of elevation changes and different terrain which made for a fun circuit. The two riders competing for Beta were Rachel Gutish and Thorn Devlin as Buttrick and Fernandez were out with injuries. The day started with the WXC. Rachel had a good start heading into the first turn in 4th place and got up to 3rd place heading into the woods. However, she ended up bending her handlebars after a crash in the woods that required a repair in the pits. She got back on the track in 14th and was able to charge back to 8th place, she was gaining on the field but just ran out of time to improve her position further. In the afternoon heat, Thorn got a great jump off the line at the start of the XC2 and was 4th going into the woods, but he was knocked back down to the back of the pack after losing the front end of the bike. He rallied hard after the mistake for the remainder of the three-hour race and clawed back into 8th place.
Results
Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – XC2
Rachel Gutish – 8th Place – WXC
Photos by: Ken Hill
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The Mason Dixon GNCC was a solid weekend all the way across the board. I went into the first turn in fourth and made an error losing my front end; resulting in a back of the pack start. I fought hard all three hours, but 8th was the best I could give on the day after the early race deficit. My Beta 250RR was an absolute weapon and the team was on point all weekend. Thank you Beta USA and all our sponsors for the support, back to work for me to give the results the team deserves.”
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“Unfortunately my GNCC slump continued this week with an 8th place finish. I had some self-inflicted issues on lap one that required me to return to the pits for repairs. My awesome team leaped into action and got me back out on the track as quickly as possible. While it still wasn’t the day we hoped for, there were some positives to take away – I was able to charge from a low of 14th all the way up into 8th, and had competitive lap times at several points during the remainder of that race.”
