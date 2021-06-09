Fun circuit Mason Dixon GNCC Mt. Morris Results

Mason Dixon GNCC – Round 8 Mt. Morris, PA Round 8 for the GNCC was in Mt. Morris, PA for the Mason Dixon. The track had a lot of elevation changes and different terrain which made for a fun circuit. The two riders competing for Beta were Rachel Gutish and Thorn Devlin as Buttrick and Fernandez were out with injuries. The day started with the WXC. Rachel had a good start heading into the first turn in 4th place and got up to 3rd place heading into the woods. However, she ended up bending her handlebars after a crash in the woods that required a repair in the pits. She got back on the track in 14th and was able to charge back to 8th place, she was gaining on the field but just ran out of time to improve her position further. In the afternoon heat, Thorn got a great jump off the line at the start of the XC2 and was 4th going into the woods, but he was knocked back down to the back of the pack after losing the front end of the bike. He rallied hard after the mistake for the remainder of the three-hour race and clawed back into 8th place. Results Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – XC2 Rachel Gutish – 8th Place – WXC Photos by: Ken Hill