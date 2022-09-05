Dark, red, foreboding. El Diablo. The Devil rides forth. “And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth…and there was given unto him a great sword.” (Revelation 6:4). Harley-Davidson turns up the intensity on an iconic styling theme with the introduction of the Low Rider El Diablo model. Come see this dark horse today at Total Motorcycle.
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Rides Forth! The 2022.5 Harley-Davidson El Diablo combines a stunning paneled hand applied paint scheme complete with Devil horns and a demon’s tail, stomping 125 ft. lbs of brimstone and hellfire, snorting Rockford Fosgate audio and wearing candy red sunglow paint.
A motorcycle so strong in presence that even the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse stopped, stared and gave it a 2 finger motorcyclist wave.
Engine
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine – New engine
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 975T V-Twin engine – New engine
Enthusiast Collection (NEW)
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra G.I. – New model
Icon Collection (NEW)
Sport
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster – New model
Sportster
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 – (USA, Canada)
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight – (USA, Canada)
Softail
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo – New model (2022.5 year) Limited Edition
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114
Adventure Touring
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special – New Model
Touring
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King Special
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Trike
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra
– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Freewheeler
CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)
– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – New model
– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide – New model
Electric Bikes
– 2022 Harley-Davidson IRONe12
– 2022 Harley-Davidson IRONe16