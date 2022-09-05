Dark, red, foreboding. El Diablo. The Devil rides forth. “And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth…and there was given unto him a great sword.” (Revelation 6:4). Harley-Davidson turns up the intensity on an iconic styling theme with the introduction of the Low Rider El Diablo model. Come see this dark horse today at Total Motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Rides Forth! The 2022.5 Harley-Davidson El Diablo combines a stunning paneled hand applied paint scheme complete with Devil horns and a demon’s tail, stomping 125 ft. lbs of brimstone and hellfire, snorting Rockford Fosgate audio and wearing candy red sunglow paint.

A motorcycle so strong in presence that even the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse stopped, stared and gave it a 2 finger motorcyclist wave.

Engine

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine – New engine

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 975T V-Twin engine – New engine

Enthusiast Collection (NEW)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra G.I. – New model

Icon Collection (NEW)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo – New model (2022.5 year) Limited Edition

Sport

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster – New model

Sportster

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 – (USA, Canada)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight – (USA, Canada)

Softail

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

Adventure Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special – New Model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. – New model

Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Trike

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Freewheeler

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra G.I. – New model

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide – New model

Electric Bikes

– 2022 Harley-Davidson IRONe12

– 2022 Harley-Davidson IRONe16