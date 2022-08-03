MotoGP action resumes after summer break at British GP Silverstone

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to get back on their Desmosedici GP bikes, five weeks after the last race at Assen, to tackle the twelfth round of the 2022 MotoGP season: the British GP.



It will be the historic English circuit of Silverstone to host the first round after the summer break. The English track, with its 5.9 km, is the longest on the calendar. Built on the site of a former World War II military airfield, Silverstone hosted the World Championship from 1977 until 1986 and was reintroduced to the MotoGP calendar in 2010. Ducati has scored three podiums on this track, including a win in 2017 with Dovizioso.



Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of the last GP held at Assen and the Lenovo Race of Champions run at Misano during the WDW, arrives in England determined to continue with his momentum. After the Dutch GP, the Italian rider is in fourth place in the overall standings, 66 points behind leader Quartararo. Jack Miller, seventh in the Championship, is also aiming for a good result at Silverstone, where last year he came close to a podium finish after a heated last-lap tussle with Aleix Espargaro.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (106 points)

“I’m thrilled to be back on track this weekend, finally. We finished the first part of the season with a win, and at that point, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP was perfect, so I hope I can pick up where we left off. During the break, I did a lot of training with my Panigale V4S, and I also won the Lenovo Race of Champions at WDW, but now it’s back to business! Last year I was fast at Silverstone but had some difficulties in the race. I hope I can do well this weekend. It will be important for me to get off on the right foot and not make any more mistakes in this second part of the Championship”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7th (91 points)

“It was a good summer break: I went back to Australia for a few weeks and had a great time at the World Ducati Week! Now I want to get back on the Desmosedici GP, and I’m happy to start the second part of the Championship at Silverstone: racing in a country where people speak the same language as me makes me feel at home! Last year we were quite competitive, and we came close to the podium: I hope to find the same sensations again this year and fight for the top positions on Sunday”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track for the first free practice session of the British GP on Friday, 5th August at 9:55am local time.



Circuit information



Country: United Kingdom

Name: Silverstone Circuit

Best lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’59.936 (177.0 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’58.168 (179.7 km/h) – 2019

Top speed: Miller (Ducati), 339.6 km/h – 2021

Track length: 5,9 km

Race distance: 20 laps (118.0 km)

Corners: 18 (8 left, 10 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha), 2° Rins (Suzuki), 3° A. Espargaro (Aprilia)

Pole Position: P. Espargaro (Honda), 1’58.889 (178.6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 2:00.098 (176.8 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 163 (58 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 17 (7 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 17 (10 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 182 (127 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4º (106 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7º (91 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (246 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3° (197 points)