BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. 2022 series halfway point

Buyck Tops Close Racing At Brainerd

Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing action returns at Brainerd MotoAmerica round in Minnesota.

Milwaukee, WI (Tuesday, August 2, 2022) – Round three of Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. Road Racing program brought the 2022 series to its halfway point. The BTR women were eager to take on the famous Brainerd International Raceway after an eight-week break in the championship. While the action in the class is drawing closer as the BTR ladies train and coach each other to quicker lap times, the end result was a familiar one, with lightning-quick Kayleigh Buyck besting the field for the third time in as many races. Chloe Peterson and Jenny Chancellor joined Buyck on the overall podium.

The Brainerd track proved to be a tough learning track for many of the BTR women—particularly turn 12 and the chicane. But the Royal Enfield ladies put in the work during limited practice time to learn the track and tune their Continental GT 650 motorcycles for race day.

A total of 12 women lined up for the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. main event. Patty Paul is still nursing a collarbone injury suffered at VIR, Bridgette LeBer hurt her hand in a recent dirt bike crash, and Kayla Theisler was out sick. But the Brainerd round did see the return of Cora Tennyson, who had a spectacular highside at VIR and consequently sat out Road America with a knee injury.

While the field is tightening up and competition is drawing closer, Kayleigh Buyck managed to card another win at Brainerd.

Racing action was once again spectacular, and not without some drama. Kayleigh Buyck managed to lead all eight laps, but not without some steady pressure from Chloe Peterson. The number-55 kept the gap small, and waited for a mistake from Buyck that would never come. Meanwhile, the battle for third heated up with Crystal Martinez duking it out with Jenny Chancellor, but Martinez received a penalty flag for jump-starting. Martinez thought she had to pull off, and slowed down during the race, losing any chance at a podium finish.

“What a weekend!” exclaimed Chloe Peterson. “It’s great racing with the other women on the same Continental GT 650. When I see them going faster and braking harder than I do, I know I can do that, too. Battling with Kayleigh has pushed me beyond what I thought was capable on a motorcycle. I pushed hard on the brakes to try and get past Keyleigh but she was definitely not making it easy. I had a pucker moment in turn three on the last lap trying to take an outside line to try to get around her but I saved it. In the end, I put it on the box one step higher than the last time. I’m happy with the result, but hungry for more.”

“The battle with Chole Peterson was intense and pushed me to better myself,” said Kayleigh Buyck. “She is a phenomenal rider and I love having her to battle with. The remainder of the season will be amazing. All of the girls rode great this past weekend; the vibe in our put was the best yet. Everyone coming together to help one another really showed what this program is about.”

“This weekend at Brainerd had a number of setbacks along the way,” commented Jenny Chancellor. “But the amount of confidence the BTR program has given me honestly makes me feel like I have a superpower to keep pushing forward. This weekend our whole team pushed forward through adversity and had a successful race. Every person on our team is getting better; I am excited to see the racing get closer and closer.”

Royal Enfield and the Build. Train. Race. community send sincere condolences to the friends and family of Scott Briody. “Bittersweet is the only way to describe this past weekend,” said Kayleigh Buyck. “Scott Briody was such an amazing friend to have and left such a great impact on so many riders. Being able to put it on top of the box for him was exactly what I needed. He will be forever missed. Godspeed, Scott; until we ride again.”

Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. Road Race

Brainerd Results

1. Kayleigh Buyck (#16)

2. Chloe Peterson (#55)

3. Jenny Chancellor (#19)

4. Crystal Martinez (#25)

5. Jessica Martin (#23)

6. Cora Tennyson (#95)

7. Ashley Truxal (#31)

8. Michaela Trumbull (#27)

9. Trisha Dahl (#44)

10. Alyssa Bridges (#30)

11. Nicole Pareso (#11)

12. Hannah Stockton (#62)

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 150 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.