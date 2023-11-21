Update on Alvaro Bautista’s condition: Cervical spine MRI review

Update on Alvaro Bautista’s condition after the MotoGP wild-card in Malaysia In the week following the MotoGP Grand Prix in Malaysia, Alvaro Bautista underwent examinations by Dr. Angel Villamor in Madrid.



After medical specialist consultation and cervical spine MRI review due to loss of strength, numbness, and tingling sensation in the left upper limb reported after the crash in Jerez test and MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team’s rider was diagnosed with C6-C7 hernia and C5-C6 disc protrusions.

Further medical examinations and tests will be carried out in the next few days in order to assess possible damages due to the cervical nerves compression.

For the time being, however, surgery is not planned.