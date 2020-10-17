MotoGP Motorland Aragon Racers Face Very Chilly Technically Tough Desert-Like Track

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 16.

Combined practice times:

Joan Mir: 4th – 1’48.501 (+ 0.730)

Alex Rins: 10th – 1’48.839 (+ 1.068)

Motorland Aragon in Spain plays host to Round 11 of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship this weekend, and the technical track is proving tough with very chilly temperatures in the mornings around the desert-like terrain.

FP1 was delayed to allow time for the circuit to warm up to a safer temperature. Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, took a careful approach to the morning’s proceedings, allowing time to get to grips with the feel of the track. However, both riders found themselves able to set strong lap times with their GSX-RRs, with Mir placing himself well within the Top 10 and closing FP1 in sixth, while Rins was close by in ninth.

Friday afternoon’s FP2 was much warmer, making it the candidate to split the Top 10 for tomorrow’s qualifying given the likelihood of another chilly start on Saturday. Rins was quick to get into the Top 3 before switching his focus to settings for the mid-part of the session and pushing again towards the end. He worked hard to ensure a place inside the Top 10 with provisional passage to Q2, bringing his lap times down by two seconds compared to the morning and taking 10th. Mir also set about putting a string of laps together, working on tyres and setup ahead of race day. This paid off as he maintained a spot in the Top 5, closing the session in a great fourth, also shaving two seconds off his best lap of the morning.

Saturday’s FP3 sessions will be pushed back by 30 minutes, with MotoGP starting at 10:25 local time.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“It’s been a positive day. This morning the conditions were complicated with such cold temperatures – it was easy to make mistakes so we kept calm and focused on settings. In the afternoon we could work much more effectively thanks to the warmer weather, so we focused on bike settings and tyres. Joan had good lap times and things are looking promising. Alex did well to stay in the Top 10, which is important for tomorrow. There’s some room to improve in terms of setup but we’re feeling happy and ready for tomorrow.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m happy and feeling positive with what I’ve done today, the team and I have started in a good way and we’re working from a good base so I feel great. My potential is really good but we need to do a bit more work and improve further, as well as assessing the tyre choice again. Today wasn’t easy for anyone with the conditions, but we’re hoping that with warmer temperatures tomorrow the feeling will get even better.”

Alex Rins:

“My target today was to be inside the Top 10, and I managed to do that but only just. I made a few mistakes when trying to set my fastest laps, but I know I have good pace so I feel confident about tomorrow. This morning it was really cold and it was quite tough. I rode very cautiously to try and stay safe and learn how to manage it. I think tomorrow will be a little easier and I’m looking forward to it.”

GRAN PREMIO MICHELIN® DE ARAGÓN – Combined Classification after DAY1:

1. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:47.771

2. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:48.020 – +0.249

3. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:48.218 – +0.447

4. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:48.501 – +0.730

5. C. CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:48.598 – +0.827

6. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:48.670 – +0.899

7. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:48.746 – +0.975

8. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:48.823 – +1.052

9. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:48.824 – +1.053

10. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:48.839 – +1.068

11. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – 01:48.906 – +1.135

12. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 01:49.003 – +1.232

13. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – 01:49.015 – +1.244

14. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – 01:49.026 – +1.255

15. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – 01:49.107 – +1.336

16. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:49.165 – +1.394

17. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:49.208 – +1.437

18. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:49.258 – +1.487

19. F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 01:49.488 – +1.717

20. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – 01:50.091 – +2.320

21. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:50.244 – +2.473