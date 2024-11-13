Liam Everts Joins Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing: Geared Up for MX2 in 2025

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is excited to announce that Liam Everts, one of motocross’ brightest young talents, will join the team for the 2025 MX2 season. Everts will race alongside reigning MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf, forming a duo that promises to take the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship by storm. Liam Everts, aged 20, hailing from Hasselt in Belgium, carries a prestigious motocross pedigree as the son of ten-time world champion Stefan Everts and the grandson of four-time world champion Harry Everts. While his family’s legacy has undoubtedly shaped his early career, Liam’s own accomplishments are now speaking for themselves. In 2021, Liam made his MX2 debut at the Grand Prix of Sardinia, where he quickly began to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. The next season, in 2022, Everts’ determination saw him secure a top-10 finish in the MX2 World Championship. Building on this momentum in 2023, Liam fiercely challenged Andrea Adamo for the world title until a major crash at the penultimate round interrupted his campaign. Despite this setback, 2023 was a breakout year for Everts. He captured Grand Prix victories in Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkey, firmly establishing himself on the world stage. By season’s end, he had secured fourth place overall in the MX2 World Championship – proving he’s ready to step out from his family’s shadow and make his own mark. The 2024 season saw Everts demonstrate his incredible raw speed once more, securing back-to-back Grand Prix victories in Trentino and Portugal before an unfortunate injury prematurely ended his season. Now, on his way to full fitness, Everts is ready to enter a new chapter with Husqvarna in 2025, where he will be racing on the Husqvarna FC250. Click here to download hi-res images of Liam Everts #26 – Liam Everts: “I’m super happy to join Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing – they’re a great group of people, and it’s an exciting new challenge. I’ve spent a lot of time with them in the past, so I feel really good about this move. My motivation to take on a fresh challenge is really high; I definitely needed a change. We both want to win – that’s the ultimate goal. We want to become world champions. We’ll see how everything goes with me coming back from injury, but we’ll take it step by step and see what the speed is like once I’m back on the bike. This opportunity also felt like the perfect time to change my race number – new team, new colors, new number! After the accident, a lot changed, and now it felt like the right time to start something of my own. My family has been super supportive. It feels like an exciting, fresh chapter in my career!” Rasmus Jorgensen – Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Team Manager: “We’re super excited to have Liam join the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team. His talent, dedication, and strong work ethic make him a perfect fit for our program. With the unfortunate injury he sustained in China, the first and only priority right now is to get him back on the bike without any limitations whatsoever. With Kay [de Wolf], the reigning MX2 World Champion, as his teammate, we’re confident that this duo will continue to push themselves, each other, and our team forward, ultimately creating an exciting dynamic that will bring us great highlights in 2025! Let’s go TEAM!”