MV Agusta hires new industrial designer for design, prototyping, testing and industrialization

MV AGUSTA ANNOUNCES REORGANISATION OF ITS SAN MARINO CRC DESIGN CENTRE

Giorgio Mazzotti and Alessandro Volpini will be joining the company as Design Director and Technical Manager, respectively. Brian Gillen promoted to R&D Director MV Agusta & CRC.

Varese, June 11, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing the reorganisation of its CRC – Design Centre, based in San Marino and is appointing Giorgio Mazzotti as its new Design Director and Alessandro Volpini as new Technical Manager. The appointments are effective as of June 15, 2020.

Giorgio Mazzotti, 56, is an industrial designer with over 29 years experience on a variety of production motorcycles, automobiles and commercial vehicles. He is succeeding Adrian Morton as Design Director, who will be leaving the company this month.

Alessandro Volpini, 52, is a mechanical engineer with extensive experience in the design and industrialisation of vehicles for the motorcycle industry. His background in the field includes a comprehensive career in design, prototyping, testing and industrialisation.

Mazzotti and Volpini will report to Brian Gillen, currently Technical Director, now promoted to R&D Director, MV Agusta and CRC.

“As a brand, MV Agusta has a very strong focus on both innovation and technology” says Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., “in welcoming Giorgio and Alessandro into the MV Agusta family, I am confident that we now have a great team to address the style and technology challenges driving our product development into the future. I would like to congratulate Brian for his new position and thank Adrian Morton for his many contributions throughout his 20 years career in the company as well as the creation of legendary pieces of true motorcycle art. We hope that in the future we will be able to continue our collaboration on exciting new projects.”