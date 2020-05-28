MV Agusta Hires Visionary Creator of Iconic Brands as Group Marketing Director

Varese, May 28, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing the appointment of Filippo Bassoli to the position of Group Marketing Director, effective June 1st, 2020. Bassoli will report to MV Agusta’s CEO Timur Sardarov and will be in charge of developing and deploying MV Agusta’s marketing strategy to support the company’s expansion plans.

A visionary, pioneering entrepreneur, he was among the first in Italy to create web agencies and digital startups. Bassoli was also behind the success of Blogo, the first editorial network of vertical blogs. He devoted particular attention to Motoblog and Autoblog, two of the most successful automotive sites in Europe. For years he has been a consultant to Ducati, WP and Dainese before becoming Global Marketing Director of iconic Deus Ex Machina.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “I welcome Filippo to our team, a talented young individual with great experience in managing iconic brands and a proven ability to think out of the box. His creative, entrepreneurial mind will be of great support in the implementation of our strategic growth plan over the coming years. I am confident he will do extremely well as the new, charismatic leader of our group’s marketing department.”

Filippo Bassoli commented: “Nothing stimulates me more than bikes, lifestyle and iconic Made in Italy. When MV Agusta contacted me for the position, I was thrilled at the prospect of joining such a fascinating company with its unequalled history of successes and immense brand equity.”