MXGP Monster Energy Yamaha Trio Leave Lommel Inside the Top Six

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s trio of Jeremy Seewer, Gautier Paulin and Arnaud Tonus showed good strength at the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship to finish the third and final Grand Prix at Lommel inside the top six. Seewer collected his fifth piece of podium silverware this season from the third step of the podium and has moved up into third in the MXGP Championship Standings. Paulin scored a mere 4-points less than his teammate and finished fourth overall, while Tonus made an impressive return to form finishing sixth.

Heavy rain made for a new challenge at the third of three back-to-back rounds to take place in Lommel within a week. In the opening race, Tonus and Seewer powered their YZ450FMs to top-three starts. The number ‘4’ had the early advantage but with a lack of ‘race fitness’ in 2020, he was quickly shuffled back to eighth amidst the action on the first lap.

Seewer found his place in fourth and was unchallenged for the full 16-lap race while Paulin impressed with his speed and technique as he charged from outside of the top-10 – after hitting the rear wheel of Antonio Cairoli off the start – to finish fifth.

The final race at the rough and bumpy circuit was a true battle of mental and physical strength. Tonus and Seewer crossed the Fox Holeshot line inside the top-three once again and charged hard for the first few laps.

Seewer was wise not to push his limits on the unforgiving sand and settled for a safe third position, which was enough to return to the podium for the first time since his Grand Prix win in Mantova, Italy.

Tonus made an enormous step in the right direction and went ‘all-in’ for fourth position but made a small mistake with three laps remaining and finished fifth.

Precision is Paulin’s forte and he used it to his advantage as he passed more than 10 of the world’s fastest 450cc riders with ease on his way to fourth position.

Seewer has moved within 10-points of second position in the MXGP World Championship. He is currenthly third. Paulin remains sixth while Tonus is 18th.

The FIM Motocross World Championship now travels to Pietramurata, Italy, where the final three rounds of the series will occur on Sunday 1st, Wednesday 4th and Sunday 8th of November.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Lommel, 29-points

3rd MXGP World Championship Standings, 499-points

“It’s nice to be back on the podium after a tough week here in Lommel. It was really brutal out there, the rain, the weather, the track, three GP’s in a row, Lommel, it was just really tricky. I am happy to be back on the podium with two solid motos and no big mistakes. I’m looking forward to the next three GP’s in Arco di Trento because this is more my type of track so there are still some positive races left.”

Gautier Paulin

4th MXGP of Lommel, 34-points

6th MXGP World Championship Standings, 403-points

“I feel strong. I missed the podium by 1 or 2 points. I am disappointed about this. I am happy with my riding. I had an okay start in Race 1, but I hit the rear wheel of Cairoli and had to make my way back to the front. This was not easy because I had a lot of roost on the goggles and stuff. In the second race, I started better with three or four strong corners to get close to the front, but I stalled the bike. I was passed by many riders because of this mistake and in the end, it cost me the podium. I missed something a little bit today, but the feeling was there, and the riding was strong.”

Arnaud Tonus

6th MXGP of Lommel, 29-points

18th MXGP World Championship Standings, 122-points

“Lommel is already a tough track even before we had to come here and do three GP’s in a row. It was super challenging mentally. Honestly, I was really tired after the first race. It was a real mental challenge to overcome. I am super happy to finish strong like I did. I made a couple of mistakes at the end and crashed but it is how it is, I think everyone did. The rain made it super tough today.”