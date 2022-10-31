New 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Engine!

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati Diavel V4. More performance, more exhilarating, more spectacular. The new 168 hp Granturismo V4 1158cc engine transforms the old V2 Ducati Diavel into a true sports cruiser that’s not for the feint hearted! While the new V4 engine steals the show that’s not all that’s new. New 2023 Muscular and gritty bodywork, new suspension, new ergonomics, new led lighting, new display and Latest generation electronic package. What more could you want?

Oh yes, you want BIG photos, full list of features and complete specifications; good thing you have it all right here on Total Motorcycle in our 2023 Ducati motorcycle model guides!

Enjoy.

The New Diavel Becomes V4!

Adopting the V4 Granturismo engine, the performance and riding pleasure of Ducati Diavel become even more exhilarating

Spectacular lighting system and a bursting exhaust make the muscular and organic style typical of Diavel even more distinctive

29 lb lighter for even more surprising riding performances

The Ducati Diavel V4 is unique, unmistakable and with a bursting personality. With the introduction of the sophisticated V4 Granturismo engine, the Diavel’s performance becomes even more astonishing. With its 168 hp and 93 ft lb (126 Nm) of torque, the Ducati 1,158 cc V4, is the ideal engine for a muscle cruiser, capable of combining linear power at lower revs with vigorous torque throughout the rev range.



Muscular, sporty, exaggerated and elegant at the same time the Diavel V4 combines the unique technical, dynamic and stylistic features of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers. This machine responds to the many different desires of motorcyclists, from the sports enthusiast looking for a more comfortable and stylish bike to those looking to ride in an urban and relaxed setting to the lover of performance and drag racing iconography.



The updated Ducati Diavel V4 surprises with dynamic performance, the ability to gratify in sport riding, and excite with impressive acceleration and deceleration, as well as cruise at low speeds. Nothing goes unnoticed due to the unmistakable Diavel V4 stage presence. Even more—it astonishes with its aptitude for mid-range touring while remaining amazingly comfortable for rider and passenger.





Unmistakable Line

The Diavel V4 communicates an important presence from first glance. Muscular and gritty, with its broad “shoulders” and proudly visible four exhaust exits, the 2023 Diavel V4 immediately declares the sophisticated engine architecture. The Diavel V4 draws inspiration from muscle cars and superhero aesthetics and reproduces an image of an athlete ready to sprint off the starting blocks, with all the masses concentrated on the front and an agile, streamlined tail.



The signature full LED front and rear light clusters and turn signals also contribute to unmistakable Diavel V4 appearance. The front DRL* changes shape, with a double-C profile, that evolves from the previous stylistic feature.



The rear light cluster consists of a matrix of punctiform LEDs positioned under the tail with an unmistakably Ducati lighting signature: a unique, unprecedented and spectacular solution that’s instantly recognizable.



As with previous Diavels, the massive 240/45 rear tire remains a distinctive element. The wheels are a five-spoke alloy with a profile embellished with machined surfaces—one of the most refined elements of the Diavel V4 aesthetics.



Engine

The Diavel receives the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, a central element of the bike’s design. This technical choice simultaneously improves performance, dynamics and riding pleasure because of Ducati’s sophisticated choice of a counter-rotating crankshaft, which reduces the gyroscopic effect while increasing the bike’s agility.



Powerful (168 hp), rich in torque at every rpm (with a peak value of 93 ft.lb (126 Nm) at 7,500 rpm) but also extremely light and compact, the V4 Granturismo (which derives from the Desmosedici Stradale of Panigale and Streetfighter V4) is at the same time smooth and enjoyable from the lowest revs. It is also characterized by low operating costs, with major maintenance at 37,000 miles (60,000 km) intervals—a record value on the world scene—and efficient in fuel consumption and emissions due to the extended cylinder deactivation system. This feature shuts off the rear bank not only when the vehicle is stationary, but also while riding at low engine speeds under reduced engine load.



The Twin Pulse firing order, together with the dedicated exhaust system developed with specific attention to “sound quality”, unmistakably characterizes the stamp of the V4 Granturismo. The extended deactivation system for the rear cylinders, which allows the engine to operate as a twin-cylinder or as a four-cylinder with an imperceptible transition due to its gradualness, generates a change in the tone of the exhaust noise as it switches from one mode to the other. A deeper sound, with lower frequencies, characterizes the V4 Granturismo when only the two front cylinders are active. The frequencies, become higher when all four cylinders are operating.





Chassis and Ergonomics

The V4 Granturismo exhilarating performance engine is combined with surprising agility and dynamics for such a motorcycle. The Diavel V4 has a curb weight without fuel of 491.6 lb (223 kg), for a saving of more than 28.6 lb (13 kg) (11 lbs (-5 kg) on the engine, 17.6 lb (-8 kg) on the vehicle) compared to the Diavel 1260 S. All without any compromise in terms of component refinement and effectiveness, with an inverted 2 in (50 mm) fork and a cantilever-pattern shock absorber, both fully adjustable. The braking system relies on Brembo Stylema® calipers and dual 13 in (330 mm) front discs.



The result is a motorcycle capable of breathtaking acceleration and deceleration. In fact, the performance of the 168 hp V4 Granturismo, combined with the 240/45 rear tire and dedicated gearing, allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds while delivering a truly impressive drive.



The supersport-like braking system, with 13 in (330 mm) discs and Brembo Stylema® calipers, ensures record-breaking slowing performance, with peak deceleration values of as much as 37.7 ft (11.5 m)/s2: a value that generally characterizes racing motorcycles. And only obtainable thanks to a very refined calibration of the ABS system.



The rider can also enjoy a low seat (31.1 in (790 mm) from the ground), central footpegs and high handlebars set .78 in (20 mm) closer than on the Diavel 1260, which make it easier to use, especially when maneuvering. These specs are in the center of the bike, maintaining a riding position that provides comfort while also visually conveying a feeling of control and self-confidence.



Comfort also improves substantially on long rides thanks to the rear suspension, which increases in travel by 0.6 in (15 mm) over the outgoing model, and especially to the wide, well-profiled seat. The Diavel V4 seat is designed to offer maximum freedom of movement in every direction, offering benefits for those interested in sportier riding.



The passenger can count on a spacious and comfortable seat, footrests that retract under the tail and a telescopic rear grab bar. The footpegs and grab bar are effectively invisible in the retracted position, and, with the passenger seat cover, supplied as standard and easily installed, allow the Diavel V4 to be transformed from a two-seater to a single-seater with minimal effort.



Electronics

Due to an extremely comprehensive electronic package that enhances the sport naked soul of this bike, riders can safely exploit the Diavel V4 performance. The Diavel V4 arrives with three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet, designed for low-traction surfaces. The Riding Modes allow riders to adapt engine delivery and the intervention of riding aid systems (Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control) to the rider’s situation and preferences.



Cruise Control makes highway transfers more relaxed, while Launch Control provides scorching starts and Ducati Quick Shift up and down makes shifting less fatiguing and more effective for sport riding.



You can also manage all the electronic systems through backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 5” color TFT dashboard, which also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair your smartphone for calling, text messaging and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App.





Accessories

Enthusiasts who wish to enhance the touring capabilities of the Diavel V4 will discover many options in the Ducati Performance catalog.



The options begin with the semi-rigid cases ready to carry 12.7 gal (48 liters) in capacity total capacity. No worries about mounting brackets; the Diavel V4 is equipped—no luggage pannier frames needed. Also available is a passenger backrest and the touring plexi (windscreen) that provides comfortable trips while with a passenger.



The sportier side of the Diavel V4, on the other hand, is amplified by the street-legal exhaust silencer with a cover and four titanium end caps. For those who want to go further, a full racing exhaust “Spitfire” design is available with four in-line outlets. This non-street legal exhaust features steel headers, a titanium silencer and carbon fiber cover that provides a weight reduction of about 24 lbs (11 kg) and an increase in the maximum power of the V4 Granturismo by as much as 12 horsepower, bringing it to 180 hp.



Billet parts, carbon parts, dry clutch (for racing use only), forged wheels and red or black brake calipers further expand the possibility of customizing the new Diavel V4.



