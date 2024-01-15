New 2024 Suzuki GSX-R-based GSX-S1000 engine bikes! Introducing the new 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX+, GSX-S1000GTA, GSX-S1000GX, GSX-S1000GT+, GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000 998cc motorcycles. Engine wise, the new is more honed and refined to deliver pure, reliable power that particularly shines in the mid- to high-RPM range with surprisingly quick with outstanding drivability.

For those really keen on learning as much as imageable about the new 2024 Suzuki GSX-R-based GSX-S1000 engine bikes I have compiled together over 40 pages of information on the new GSX-S1000GX+ below for you that you won’t find anywhere else on the internet in one place. I hope you enjoy the extra reading and photos!

Don’t forget to check out all our hundreds of new 2024 Motorcycle models in our 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides as well as the very new 2023 Motorcycle models as well! Our 2023 and 2024 are our BIGGEST motorcycle reviews yet with over 1500 bikes!!

While sharing its core elements with the other models in the GSX-S series, the GSX-S1000GX+ introduces new features and advanced functions that give it a unique position as Suzuki’s new Sport Crossover model.

Like the GSX-S1000GT+, the GX+ features superbike-level performance, confidence-inspiring handling, optimized comfort, connectivity, and attention to detail one expects of a premium sport touring experience. Though both the GX+ and GT+ belong to the GSX-S series, their differences are also significant. The GX+ features a longer suspension stroke that contributes to its extended front and rear wheel travel, increased ground clearance, and comfortable, upright riding position. Furthermore, GSX-S1000GX+ achieves a whole new level of suspension performance by introducing Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) — Suzuki’s first electronic suspension — and by adopting Suzuki’s original new Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) system. These technologies combine to make the GX+ comfortable and confidence inspiring on road surfaces ranging from urban asphalt and cobblestones to paved country and winding mountain roads.

The result is an exciting new Sport Crossover machine that sits comfortably between the sport tourers and adventure tourers. While delivering the aggressive superbike performance and sporty looks that distinguish the GSX-S series, the GX+ also provides long-distance touring comfort thanks in part to its upright riding position and equipment features. Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES), the integrated riding modes and control provided by Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α), and other advanced systems help ensure comfort and a premium sport touring experience, even on cobblestones and other less-than-ideal road surfaces.

The GSX-S1000GX+ is well worthy of taking its place as the king of Sport Crossover touring comfort and riding pleasure, with a level of aggressive-looking SuperSport styling and attention to detail that will resonate soundly with discerning riders.

Key Features

• The 2024 GSX-S1000GX+ shares its core engine and chassis architecture with the Sports Touring GSXS1000GT+, plus the ergonomics and stance of the Adventure Touring V-STROM 1050 and debuts new features and advanced functions that position GX+ as Suzuki’s innovative Sport Crossover model. The GX+ provides superbike-level performance, confidence-inspiring technology, optimized comfort, and connectivity for a premium sport touring experience.

• The GSX-S1000GX+’s long suspension achieves a new level of performance through the introduction of the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) and by adopting the new, innovative Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) system. These technologies make the GX+ more comfortable and controllable on roads ranging from urban streets, concrete highways, and uneven, winding mountain roads.

• The GSX-S1000GX+’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) is a comprehensive collection of advanced electronic rider assist systems. The GX+ is the first GSX-S motorcycle to adopt the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α) system and includes these other new features:

o Smart TLR Control utilizes the Suzuki Traction Control System with Lift Limiter and Roll Torque Control, aiding motorcycle performance under diverse and varying conditions.

o Active Damping Control offers four electronically controlled damping settings – Hard, Medium, Soft and a customizable User setting – to best match the SDMS-α riding modes or the rider’s chosen preference.

o Electronic Rear Suspension Preload Settings offer a push-button choice of four modes to tune the shock absorber to the GX+’s current load requirements.

o Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization activates automatically when riding on uneven surfaces to provide a smooth ride with a soft, controllable throttle response.

o Smart Cruise Control continues to operate when using the Bi-directional Quick Shift system’s clutchfree shifting, making the GX+ easier to operate on long rides.

With over ten S.I.R.S. features, the GX+ allows riders to select the settings that best suit their level of skill and experience, the passenger or cargo load, and the road conditions.

• The GSX-S1000GX+ has a 6.5-inch full-color TFT LCD instrument panel that is easy to view and understand.

Using the panel, the rider can easily tune the GX+’s S.I.R.S. settings, including the electronic suspension’s Automatic & Manual Suspension Modes and Active Damping Control Levels. In addition to keeping the rider fully aware of the bike’s systems and operating status, the TFT panel uses Suzuki’s mySPINTM smartphone connectivity application to display maps, phone calls, contacts, and music library for excellent convenience

and enjoyment.



• A high-performance 999cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine based upon Suzuki’s championship-winning GSX-R architecture effortlessly powers the GSX-S1000GX+. Every aspect of its performance and durability has been refined to deliver pure, reliable power. The engine particularly shines in the mid- to high-RPM range that benefits a sport touring ride. Surprisingly quick with outstanding drivability, the GSX-S1000GX+ is planet-friendly by complying with worldwide emissions standards.

• Starting with an aluminum, twin-spar frame and swingarm derived from GSX-R technology, include the new Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) system, and mix in the V-STROM 1050’s peerless rider ergonomics, yields the GSX-S1000GX+’s chassis that is ideal for sport-oriented Crossover use. Suzuki’s experience with Sport Touring and Adventure Touring models, coupled with commitment to innovative engineering, makes the GSX-S1000GX+ Sport Crossover easy and enjoyable to ride.

• Ready for the long run, the GSX-S1000GX+ comes standard with a 3-position adjustable windscreen, large capacity 25.7L (0.9 Cu. Ft.) side cases that each hold most full-face helmets using locks keyed to the GX+’s ignition key; allowing easy access or quick removal. Also standard is a sturdy, steel center stand to simplify machine maintenance while offering another parking option for the GX+.

Engine Features

• The GSX-S1000GX’+s long-stroke GSX-R engine has been refined to produce a broad, smooth torque curve through the full rev-range, with increased peak horsepower.

o The GSX-S1000GX+ provides predictable and controllable throttle response, with abundant top end power to ensure the rider an exciting riding

experience.

• Compared to the prior generation GSX-S1000 engine, the GX+’s camshaft profiles decrease lift and valve overlap, not only to improve emissions but balance the engine’s performance and drivability.

o The valve springs are calibrated to the unique camshafts to aid performance and improve durability.

• The cam chain tensioner and tension adjuster were designed with select materials to reduce friction and improve durability.

Engine Features Overview

With a 998cc DOHC, liquid-cooled engine architecture honed and refined through years of road racing championships around the world, the GX+’s engine effortlessly powers this Sport Crossover motorcycle. Every single aspect of its performance and durability has been refined to deliver pure, reliable power. The engine particularly shines in the mid- to high-RPM range that benefits a sport touring ride. Surprisingly quick with outstanding drivability, the GSX-S1000GX+ is planet-friendly by complying with worldwide emissions standards.

Displacement 999cc (xx Cu. in.)

Engine type 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Bore x Stroke 73.4 x 59.0 mm

Compression ratio 12.2:1

Maximum power 151 HP (112 kW) @ 11,000RPM

Maximum torque 78.2 lb/ft (106 N-m) @ 9,250 RPM

Fuel consumption 38 MPG* *Not final EPA value (6.2 L/1000km)

• Suzuki’s legendary Twin Swirl Combustion Chamber (TSCC) design is machined into the cylinder head that, with the flat-top pistons, achieves an optimal 12.2:1 compression ratio that helps deliver a broad spread of power throughout the entire rev range.

• Aluminum pistons, engineered with the use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis, are cast for optimal rigidity and weight.

o Ventilation holes between the cylinders reduce pumping loss within the crankcase so the engine can deliver more power and torque.

o Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–plated cylinders integrated into the upper crankcase reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.

• The engine case finish presents a strong image of quality, while the design of the engine covers (clutch, stator, and drive sprocket) features a smooth shape and metal-like finish.

• Electronic throttle bodies are employed on the GSX-S1000GX+, so engine response is smoother and more controlled, especially when the rider is applying the throttle to accelerate out of a corner.

o These Ride-by-Wire throttle bodies help provide precise control for the new Suzuki Drive Mode Selector – Alpha (SDMS-α), Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS), Smart Cruise Control systems, and more.

o Long-tip, 10-hole fuel injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization, while the automatic Idle Speed Control (ISC) improves cold starting and stabilizes the engine idle.

o Compared to the GSX-S1000GT+, the GX+’s Accelerator Position Sensor (APS) play was adjusted to slightly increase the amount of force required to rotate the throttle grip for better feedback to the rider.

• The air cleaner’s internal structure contributes to the GSX-S1000GX+’s strong engine performance while producing the exciting intake sound for which the GSX-S1000 is renowned.

o The air cleaner’s external shape was created to match the large capacity fuel tank (5.0 US gallons).

• The GSX-S1000GX+’s stainless steel, 4-2-1 exhaust system has a centralized mass, under-chassis design with sharp looks, and an exciting note.

o Behind the header pipes, the mid-chamber contains a second catalytic converter to help ensure emissions compliance, a low center-of-gravity, and good exhaust flow to help the engine deliver a strong low- to mid-range punch, with an exciting rush to redline.

• A Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) valve manages flow from the mid-chamber into the muffler, while the sculpted muffler has a pleasing appearance that is uncommon to under-chassis exhausts and creates an exciting, distinctive sound that will not overpower the rider’s and passenger’s senses.

o With catalytic converters located in the mid-chamber, GSX-S1000GX+ riders can fit an EPA or CARB compliant silencer.

• The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs which increase spark strength and combustion efficiency, contributing to increased power, a more linear throttle response, easier engine start-up, and a more stable idle. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.

• The fairing and radiator shrouds efficiently guide cooling air to the high-capacity, curved radiator.

o A thermostatically-controlled cooling fan helps ensure lower coolant temperatures when riding in slow-moving traffic. The design also deflects warm air away from the rider at speed.

• Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of a lightweight and compact liquid-cooled oil cooler (like those used on certain GSX-R models).

Transmission, Clutch & Driveline Overview

Getting engine power to the road in a sure, controlled way is essential for a high-performance, sport-touring motorcycle. Suzuki arguably builds the best gearboxes in the industry, often referred to as “the standard other manufacturers should aspire to.” The transmission, clutch, and driveline of the GSX-S1000GX+ continue that tradition and include a responsive and precise quick-shift system for the best level of performance in the Sport

Touring or Sport Crossover categories.

Transmission, Clutch & Driveline Features

• Like a GSX-R1000, the GSX-S1000GX+’s race-proven, six-speed, close-ratio transmission features vertically staggered shafts to reduce overall engine length.

• When shifting with the clutch or using the Bi-directional Quick Shift system, the GX+’s precise shift linkage helps the rider easily and quickly select the best gear for the riding conditions.

o The gearshift cam, shift shaft, and clutch release cam were designed to support the function of the Bi-directional Quick Shift system and still provide precise shifting action with superb feedback to the rider.

o A unique shift sensor sends shifter movement data to the ECM, so the Bi-directional Quick Shift system responds to the rider’s actions, as this design maintains a precise feel at the shift lever.

• The latest version of the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS, above) clutch is fitted to the GSXS1000GX+. More than ever before, the SCAS clutch increases plate pressure under acceleration, yet acts as a slipper clutch to smooth the engine response during engine braking and corner entry.

o This large-diameter, wet, multi-plate clutch uses a precise, cable-activated release, providing the rider with a light pull and superb friction-point feel.

o The strong, 525 drive chain uses O-rings to preserve internal lubrication, so power is transmitted smoothly and quietly.

Chassis & Suspension Features Overview

Because comfort and handling are vital to the Sport Crossover riding experience, Suzuki placed an emphasis on every aspect of the GSXS1000GX+’s chassis design. Starting with an aluminum, twin-spar frame and a swingarm derived from GSX-R technology, including the new Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) system, and mix in the V-STROM 1050’s peerless rider ergonomics, yields the GSXS1000GX+’s chassis that is ideal for sport-oriented Crossover use.

Suzuki’s experience with Sport Touring and Adventure Touring models, coupled with its commitment to innovative engineering, makes the GSXS1000GX+ Sport Crossover easy and enjoyable to ride.

Chassis Features

• Suzuki’s proven, twin-spar aluminum frame helps to ensure nimble handling and great road-holding ability. The main spars are positioned straight from the steering head to the swingarm pivot, which promotes higher chassis rigidity and lighter weight.

• The GX+’s new sub-frame provides several benefits. It provides strong and secure attachment points for the side cases. Secondly, the short distance between the upper and lower rails makes it possible to increase the thickness of the rear seat for greater passenger comfort. Additionally, the exposed trellis design adds to the GSX-S1000GX+’s striking looks.

• The sturdy aluminum-alloy swingarm comes straight from the GSX-R1000 and is ruggedly braced, which helps ensure great road-holding ability while enhancing its contemporary superbike looks.

• With more fork stroke and rear wheel travel than the GSX-S1000GT+, the GSX-S1000GX+ has an upright riding position like the V-STROM 1050 and thereby provides greater comfort, even when touring for long distances. The longer suspension can absorb larger bumps when riding over uneven road surfaces.

o Model Fork stroke Rear wheel travel

GSX-S1000GX+ 5.9 in. (150 mm) 5.9 in. (150 mm)

GSX-S1000GT+ 4.7 in. (120 mm) 5.1 in. (130 mm)

V-STROM 1050 6.3 in. (160 mm) 6.3 in. (160 mm)

• The taller suspension with its extended travel combines with the new seat design to increase the distance between the rider’s hip point and foot point by 0.6 in. (15 mm), which increases comfort by reducing the amount of knee bend. This results in a comfortable upright riding position for touring long distances or heading out for a sporty ride.

• When developing the GX+’s ergonomically sound Sport Crossover riding position, the design team set the handlebar grips 2.16 in. (55 mm) closer to the rider than on the GSX-S1000GT+. This allows the rider a more upright posture, which enhances comfort. Overall, the new cast aluminum handlebars are 2.0 in. (50 mm) wider and feature a 0.55 in. (14 mm) wider grip placement, making them comfortable to grasp while reducing steering effort.

• Unique to GSX-S1000 models, the lightweight TRP six-spoke, cast-aluminum wheels in black look great and contribute to the GSX-S1000GX’+s nimble handling and sporty performance.

• Like the tires fitted to the GSX-S1000GT+ grand tourer, Dunlop’s Roadsport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 at the front and a wide 190/50ZR17 at the rear) were custom-engineered to perform optimally on the GSXS1000GX+, providing great grip in dry or wet conditions, faster warm-up, and long tread life.

• These wheels and tires work in harmony with the front and rear settings for the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) to maximize comfort on long rides while helping to achieve the great grip, stability, and agility needed to support both long-distance touring and aggressive sport performance.

• The fuel tank boasts a capacity of 5.0 US gallons (19 L) with a design that makes it appear compact. Its large capacity combines with the engine’s excellent fuel efficiency providing the GSX-S1000GX+ with a good riding range per tank of fuel.

• The dual, front brakes use a pair of Brembo Monobloc calipers, with four 32mm opposed pistons paired with fully floating 310mm stainless steel discs.

• The rear brake has a 240mm stainless steel disc with a Nissin single-piston caliper.

• The GSX-S1000GX+ is equipped with a compact Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** to help match stopping force to the available traction.

• The GSX-S1000GX+ has a sturdy and practical standard-equipment rear carrier constructed of lightweight aluminum. Solid grab bars on each side of the carrier provide the passenger with a good place to grasp the motorcycle.

o The grab bars were designed to not interfere when removing or installing the side cases.

o Rear carrier load capacity: 13.2 lbs. (6.0 kg)

• The GSX-S1000GX+ has a matte black, tapered cast-aluminum floating handlebar. Rubber mounts in the upper fork clamp and handlebar brackets reduce the amount of vibration transmitted to the rider’s hands, improving comfort on long rides or when touring.

o The handlebar is a new design specifically created for the GX+. This handlebar has a thicker t5.2 material thickness for greater rigidity and features a 0.5 in. (14 mm) wider grip and an overall handlebar width of 34.5 in. (877 mm).

• The standard-equipment knuckle covers (hand guards) help protect the rider’s hands from the elements, including rain, wind, and cold. The angular covers accentuate the visual appeal of the GSX- S1000GX+ as a serious Sport Crossover model ready and capable for any journey.

• The handlebar-mounted mirrors feature rubber bushes to minimize vibration, so the rear view is clearer. The mirror design matches the GX+’s styling.

• The GSX-S1000GX+’s rider and passenger seats have a sporty design that also increases comfort on long rides. Both have a weather-resistant cover material that balances grip with freedom of movement.

o The rider’s seat shape further expands freedom of movement and has a foam cushion 0.6 in. (15 mm) thicker than the seat on the GSXS1000GT+. With a flatter shape than the GT+ seat, the foam is also firmer for better support during long rides.

 Rider seat height: 33.3 in. (845 mm).

o Stepped to provide an unobstructed view over the rider’s shoulder, the GX+’s pillion seat is wider by 1.0 in. (26 mm) and 0.4 in. (10 mm) thicker than the GT’s seat. The seat’s design boosts passenger comfort and integrates well with the rear rack’s grab bar design that does not intrude into the passenger’s seating area.

• Optional seats are available for the GSX-S1000GX+:

o The Low Seat reduces the rider’s seat height by approximately 0.6 in. (15 mm).

 This low seat option features a sporty and attractive design that maximizes comfort on long rides. The seat is covered in a surface skin that helps provide positive grip and is shaped to offer freedom of movement when enjoying a sporty ride

o The Premium Seat features include a sporty and attractive design with a luxurious touch and a new double-layer cushion construction that helps maximize comfort. Employing technology being used by Suzuki for the first time as either standard equipment or an accessory on a production

model, the seat is constructed from two layers of molded urethane foam that differ in level of firmness.

 The seat is engineered to let infrared rays penetrate, thereby helping to keep its surface 14% cooler+ compared to the original seat from the sun.

 Red double-stitching around the upper seam gives the seat a custom handmade look that goes well with the GX+’s body color and further enhances the GX+’s sporty appeal.

• The aluminum pegs of both the rider and passenger footrests are covered with vibration-absorbing rubber. This reduces the vibration transmitted to the feet, which improves comfort, especially on long rides.

o Both pairs of footrests are positioned lower, reducing bend at the rider’s and passenger’s knees and ankles, further improving comfort.

o The rear footrest location provides ample clearance for the passenger’s legs when the side cases are installed.

• The standard sturdy, steel center stand simplifies machine maintenance while offering another parking option for the GX+.

• The black finish on the footrest mounts, gear shifter, rear brake, and both hand levers match the performance nature of the motorcycle.

o The front brake lever features a multi-step adjuster that permits quick modification of the lever’s distance from the grip.

Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) Features

• The GSX-S1000GX+ is a formidable new Sport Crossover model that combines the advantages of a long-stroke suspension with the benefits of electronic suspension performance. In fact, the GX+ is the first Suzuki motorcycle to adopt the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES).

Developed and supplied by SHOWA, the EERA® suspension is an electronic version of the SFF-CATM inverted telescopic fork and BFRClite® link-style single shock absorber.

o The EERA® suspension uses vehicle and speed information from the IMU and wheel speed sensors, plus information from high-precision stroke sensors compactly integrated into both the front and rear suspension to instantly determine optimal damping by the suspension stroke speed and riding conditions. This nearly instantaneous electronic feedback and adjustment yields practically ideal ride quality.

o Taking advantage of this technology are proprietary programs such as the Suzuki Floating Ride Control (SFRC) and Suzuki Velocity Dependent Control (SVDC) that are tuned to provide the GX+’s suspension mode (Hard/Medium/Soft) settings. This gives an extremely comfortable and controllable riding experience, offering a wide range of electronic control settings suitable for a Sport Crossover motorcycle that can be used for sport riding or long-distance touring.

o Additionally, SAES operates more intelligently than conventional systems because its basic settings are managed by SDMS-α’s integrated riding modes, providing greater comfort that helps any rider to fully leverage the performance potential of the GX+.

• The Differences between Conventional and Electronic Suspension

o On conventional (mechanical) suspension systems, the amount of damping can only be adjusted manually, and the amount of damping depends entirely on the amount of oil moved by the speed of the suspension’s damping piston stroke.

o In contrast, SAES adds an electronically-controlled hydraulic valve to the damping force-generating unit, thereby electronically controlling the damping adjustment mechanism without compromising the basic performance of conventional mechanical suspension systems. This allows a wider range of variable damping force settings to better cover everything from sport riding to comfortable touring, and to better respond to varying load and road surface conditions.

TFT Multi-information Display Features

• This high-quality TFT instrument panel is set into the inner fairing above the handlebars, for good visibility and protection from road debris. The panel features a scratch-resistant surface and an anti-reflective coating that improves visibility in bright light.

• The brightness adjustable TFT display delivers a wide range of useful information, keeping the rider aware of all the bike’s systems, settings, and real-time operating status; when connected to the rider’s smartphone it can also display maps, incoming and outgoing phone calls, contacts, and music for even greater convenience, functionality, and fun.

o The display can be set for manual or automatic switching between Day Mode (white background) and Night Mode (black background). The display’s general brightness can be set to automatically adjust to the ambient light level, or manually set to suit the rider’s preference.

o The TFT display uses GSX-S1000GX+ exclusive graphics, including blue background lines that add an extra artistic touch to help convey Suzuki’s spirit and brand identity.

o An additional feature of the TFT screen is a brief custom animation that plays when the ignition key is switched on. This playful presentation is pleasing to the eye and builds excitement for the ride to come.

• The display format of the HOME screen on the TFT panel provides operational information in an easily recognizable way:

o The left side of the panel has an analog tachometer animation with a sweeping red needle that accurately indicates the engine RPM

o Near the center of the panel is a digital speedometer, and directly below the speed display is a fuel level gauge. The indicators for the Smart Cruise Control system are also displayed in this area.

o The right side of the panel is the transmission gear indicator plus the rider interface for the S.I.R.S. features, such as the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α), the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) system, the Traction Control, or the Bi-directional Quick Shift System settings.

o The upper portion of the right side of the TFT panel displays status icons for the clock, smartphone battery level, and wireless connection status for smartphones and other rider and passenger Bluetooth devices.

o Depending upon the rider’s selection, the lower portion of the right side of the panel can display coolant temperature, ambient air temperature, odometer, dual tripmeters, fuel consumption, and riding range. HOME screen (Day mode) HOME screen (Night mode)

• Two secondary screens on the TFT panel allow the rider to choose and adjust the settings on certain motorcycle and mySPIN features.

o The MENU screen can access mySPINTM connection options, trip information, service reminders, and general options.

o The SETTING screen permits adjustments to the panel brightness, back lighting mode, SAE or metric measurement, date, and time adjustments, and more.

• The TFT readouts include:

o Speedometer (digital), Tachometer (analog format), RPM indicator (shift light incorporated into the tachometer display), Transmission gear position, Fuel gauge, Coolant temperature, Ambient air temperature, Smart Cruise Control setting, SDMS-α mode, SRAS mode (when active), Traction control mode, Lift Limiter (when active), Quick Shift (ON/OFF), Active Damping Control mode, Automatic Rear Suspension mode, Voltmeter, Clock (12-hour format), Odometer, Dual tripmeter, Average fuel consumption (Trip 1 & 2), Instant fuel consumption, Riding range (per

fuel onboard), Smartphone battery level, Smartphone connection status, and Rider-passenger intercommunication status (Bluetooth®).

• The main TFT panel is flanked by LED indicators, including:

o Left-turn signal indicator, MIL (Malfunction Indication Lamp), neutral indicator light, master warning indicator, high-beam indicator light, right-turn signal indicator, TC (Traction Control) indicator, low oil pressure warning light, ABS indicator, and coolant temperature warning light.

Lighting Features

• Matched well to the GSX-S1000GX+’s aerodynamic styling, the compact, stacked LED headlight assembly is centered low within the nose of the fairing.

• Supplied by Koito®, the independent, high- and lowbeam headlights use Mono-focus LED technology that shines light directly through a convex lens to brightly illuminate the road.

Headlights OFF Low beam High beam Outer lens Diffuser lens Light source (LED) Mono-focus LED Light

• A pair of surface-emitting LED position light strips flank the headlights along the sides of the front fairing. These LEDs are the same type as used on

luxury cars and feature an upswept angle and narrow slit design that adds to the distinctive look of GX+’s front face. This helps make the GSX-S1000GX+ more visible to pedestrians and other traffic.

• Front LED turn signals within thin, arrow-shaped housings, extend outward from the upper fairing. At the rear, thin, arrow-like LED rear turn signals combine with an LED combination light to complement the stylish lines of the trim tail section and match well to the bike’s unique styling.

• With lower electrical draw than conventional lighting, the LED headlights, position light, turn signals, and taillight compliment the GSX-S1000GX+’s sleek body, while improving both visibility and durability.

Body & Styling Features Overview

Aerodynamics and wind protection are critically important to achieving the dynamic performance and level of comfort desired when touring for long distances on a large-displacement Sport Crossover model like the GSX-S1000GX+. The GX+’s front fairing, windscreen, and knuckle covers were all designed through a process that involved both wind tunnel testing and feedback from test riders. The styling boldly presents the GSXS1000GX+ as Suzuki’s first Sport Crossover model. The GX+’s modern, functional design telegraphs superbike level performance blended with sport touring convenience and the tall, upright riding position and long-legged proportions of an adventure tourer.

Body Features

• The aerodynamic design goal was to maximize wind protection and make the rider more comfortable by reducing sources of stress such as exposure to the cold and elements. This helps reduce fatigue when touring for long distances at speed and frees the rider to concentrate on enjoying the journey.

o Wanting to protect the rider from the effects of wind, Suzuki’s stylists developed a layered design for the fairing that greatly reduces the effects of negative air pressure to help prevent head buffeting. In addition, holes placed strategically on the face of the cowl are effective in reducing

front lift. The cowl’s width was also increased to help better guide the flow of air away from the rider’s body, helping minimize discomfort or distraction (such as the rider’s jacket billowing or blowing in the wind).

• Development of the windscreen focused on wind protection for the rider to create comfort that minimizes fatigue on long rides. Another design concern was to keep the windscreen as compact as possible and to create an attractive screen that would enhance the motorcycle’s appearance.

o Development involved repeated rounds of wind tunnel testing and analysis as the design was refined until it achieved just the right overall balance of rider comfort and aerodynamic performance.

o The windscreen’s 3-step adjustment capability provides 2.0 inches (50 mm) of travel, which raises or lowers the windscreen height by up to 1.7 in. (43 mm).

o A measured amount of airflow under the windscreen creates a smooth envelope of air, benefiting both the rider and passenger.

• An optional Short Screen that is 2.1 in. (55 mm) shorter than the standard windscreen is available. This trim screen enhances the sporty image of the GSX-S1000GX+.

o The optional short screen was developed alongside the standard screen, ensuring that its look and function properly integrate with the GSX-S1000GX+.

• Designed with spacious storage capacity and the ability to clip on and off the motorcycle in seconds, the GSX-S1000GX+’s standard, large-capacity side cases feature a compact design that integrates seamlessly with the motorcycle’s sharp, futuristic styling.

o With 25.7 L (0.9 cubic ft) of storage space and 5 kg (11 lbs.) weight capacity, each side case can hold most fullface helmets.

o Painted panels on the side case lids integrate the luggage to the motorcycle, providing a perfect match to the GSXS1000GX+’s main body color.

o The side case locks accept the motorcycle’s ignition key to open the luggage or disengage the quick-release mechanism.

o The side case mounting hardware is black and unobtrusive, so when the side cases are not mounted, the mounting hardware does not detract from the motorcycle’s sporty appearance.

Styling Features

• When creating the GSX-S1000GX+, Suzuki designers focused on fashioning a new Sport Crossover appearance, one that visually conveys the potential of superbike-level performance plus the physical presence of an adventure tourer that is ready to go anywhere. This ideal blends with Suzuki’s attention to detail which results in a premium motorcycle with the sophistication that delivers comfort on long rides, making the ride more important than the destination.

• The new fairing features a sharp, protruding nose that culminates at the compact LED headlights. The headlights are flanked by LED position lights with the look of a sharp pair of “eyes” that present a sporty, yet sophisticated image.

o In pursuit of the optimum aerodynamic form, and to keep the size relatively compact, the shape of the fairing was refined through rounds of analysis and wind tunnel testing until both the designers and engineers were satisfied. This effort helped improve comfort without sacrificing agility.

o The efforts of the development team also produced a multi-layered expression by which the shape and different coloring of the side panels give the fairing an aggressive look which also complements the GX+’s seating position.

o Further accentuating the image of a long-legged machine that is ready to go anywhere are the upswept lines on the side panels combined with the matte silver exposed side rails, the goldanodized forks, and rear suspension motor unit. These stand in contrast to the blacked-out exhaust, engine, and other mechanical parts that ride low on the GSX- S1000GX+.

• The 2024 GSX-S1000GX+ arrives in Pearl Matte Shadow Green (QU5). The new colorway debuts on Suzuki’s first Sport Crossover model that contrasts silver side panels against sleek, green fairing and fuel tank. In green, the GX+ presents itself with functional beauty that blends equally well in urban environments or the great outdoors.

• The distinctively styled “GX” logos on the fairing sides lend an intelligent and sophisticated look that befits a Sport Crossover model. Understated SUZUKI logos on the fuel tank also contribute to the sophisticated appearance.

• The custom-designed ignition key sports the special GX logo in gold lettering on its grip to add a luxurious touch and aims to instill pride of ownership in this premium model.

• The standard side cases were styled to match the GSX-S1000GT+ and GX+ motorcycles, so when fitted, they present an integrated appearance.

Additional Features

• A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories are available, with many items specially designed for the GSXS1000GX+.

• The accessory offerings include heated hand grips, low and premium seats, fuel tank and engine cover protectors, clip-on tank bags, plus a unique selection of Suzuki logo apparel.

• 12-month, unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are availale through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).