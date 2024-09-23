New 2025 Ducati Multistrada: More exciting to ride plus comfort!

If you are a rider who wants it all on 2-wheels, Ducati has the solution for you… the new 2025 Ducati Multistrada now more exciting to ride plus additional comfort and even more innovations. Total Motorcycle has the goods on the latest 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2, Multistrada V2S, Multistrada V4, Multistrada V4S, Multistrada V4 Rally and Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak all of which are designed to make your heart race.

Efficiency and Comfort: Say goodbye to frequent fuel stops! The extended cylinder deactivation slashes fuel consumption by up to 6%, giving you more miles and more smiles. The Multistrada V4 is not only fuel-efficient but the new Automatic Lowering Device on the V4S makes low-speed handling a breeze. Your passenger will thank you for the extra comfort on those long rides.

Advanced Technology: With Ducati’s latest tech; The Ducati Vehicle Observer, Skyhook EVO suspension and advanced braking system electronics make the Multistrada safer and more thrilling to ride. Plus the Pikes Peak V4, comes with Öhlins suspension!

Design and Performance: The new Multistrada V4’s aggressive front end, inspired by the iconic Panigale V4 featuring double front headlight and sharper silencer shape scream Ducati’s sporty DNA. Add the 170 hp V4 Granturismo engine with extended deactivation and you’re looking at top-class reliability and reduced running costs.

Versatility and Safety: Highways or rough terrains the Multistrada V4S has got you covered. Semi-active suspension and self-leveling functionality ensure a smooth ride plus additional safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, and Ducati Brake Light keep you even safer on your journey.

Cutting-Edge Electronics: New DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) function, straight from Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refines ABS Cornering strategies, making the Multistrada V4 even safer and more efficient.

Radar technology: The Ducati Multistrada V4S was the first production motorcycle in the world to adopt radar technology, advanced assistance systems capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable thanks to the ability to reconstruct the reality surrounding the motorcycle. On the Multistrada V4S, they enable three functions: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and forward collision warning, which substantially improve comfort and riding assistance, especially on long motorway journeys.

The 2025 Multistrada V4, V4S, and Pikes Peak are here to take your riding experience to the next level. Ride on, ADV adventurers at Total Motorcycle with our 2025 Ducati Motorcycle Guide and Reviews!

Ducati unveils the new 2025 Multistrada V4, V4S and Pikes Peak

The extended cylinder deactivation reduces fuel consumption by up to 6% and offers improved autonomy, the new Multistrada V4 is now more efficient to ride and comfortable for the passenger

The automatic lowering device makes the Multistrada V4S easier to handle and maneuver at low speeds and when stopping

The Ducati Vehicle Observer, the new Skyhook EVO suspension, and the advanced electronic strategies for the braking system make the Multistrada safer and more fun to ride

The Pikes Peak V4 offers more sportiness and effectiveness thanks to all the innovations introduced on the Multistrada V4 and the optimizations of the Öhlins suspension

Introducing important innovations that make it more sophisticated, fuel-efficient, and comfortable for the passenger. It is joined by the V4 Pikes Peak, a crossover that celebrates the performance successes of the Multistrada, which – sharing the electronic, mechanical, and aesthetic evolutions of the Multistrada V4 – becomes even more exciting to ride, practical, and fascinating.

The new Multistrada V4 is a Ducati aimed at those who love to travel comfortably on any road while enjoying the performance that has always characterized Borgo Panigale motorcycles. It is improved and more customizable to offer an improved riding experience.

The new Automatic Lowering Device, available on the Multistrada V4S, makes it even more approachable and improves riding efficiency, even when fully loaded. It also provides greater comfort for the passenger and new electronic systems that make it safer in all road conditions. The V4 Granturismo engine is equipped with extended deactivation, 170-hp, reliability, and running costs (maintenance intervals every 37,000 mi, Oil Service every 9,000 mi/24 months) that remain top of the class. Extended deactivation, in particular, reduces consumption by 6%*, increasing autonomy and travel pleasure.

Its line is redesigned at the front, with more aggressive proportions on the front end, and it expresses dynamism and performance. The front end brings it closer to resembling the lines on the new Panigale V4. The double front headlight is highlighted by the newly painted parts that completely frame it, taking on an essential stylistic presence as on the 916 and 1098. The new silencer has a sharper shape and an even more personal sound, helping to underline the Ducati sporting DNA of the new Multistrada.

At ease on any road

Living up to its name, the Multistrada V4S is a bike that further improves its ability to tackle all roads, especially those with imperfect surfaces. This Multistrada can count on semi-active suspension with Skyhook DSS EVO control strategy, which is even more precise and efficient thanks to the new sensor mounted on the fork and equipped with predictive functions, such as bump detection, which allows it to adapt the rear suspension response to the roughness of the road in real time.

The Multistrada V4S is equipped with self-leveling functionality, guaranteeing a constant setup in “rider,” “rider+passenger,” and “luggage” configurations to keep the vehicle’s characteristics unchanged. Furthermore, the rider can change the suspension response even on the move, regardless of the selected Riding Mode, to enjoy greater comfort in relaxed riding or more support and feedback when tackling the curves of a mountain route.

Safety and technology

The Multistrada V4S was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with a front and rear radar system to support Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which makes riding less tiring on long motorway stretches, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), which signals the presence of approaching vehicles in the blind spot of the mirrors. On the 2025 model, the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) function is now available, which warns the rider of potential collisions with a vehicle ahead with a pop-up on the dashboard. In emergency braking, the new Ducati Brake Light also activates the direction indicators to signal the danger more immediately to vehicles following.

The 2025 Multistrada V4 also offers better rider visibility when riding at night, with Ducati Cornering Lights that are more effective in illuminating the road when leaning and an optimized headlight cluster to reduce the shadow area in front of the front wheel. In addition, the Coming Home function lets you leave the low beam headlight on for a few seconds after switching off the ignition, making it easier to open the garage door when returning home in the dark.

With the new DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) function, the Multistrada V4 becomes even safer and more efficient, thanks to electronic controls that can act more precisely. This function estimates the ground forces acting on the motorcycle and the loads it can bear in various riding conditions, simulating the input of 70 sensors to integrate the data provided by the inertial platform. The Ducati Vehicle Observer, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refine the strategies of ABS Cornering.

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The new Multistrada V4 also features three levels of EBC (Engine Brake Control), which allows the rider to customize the engine brake to suit their riding style. Finally, with its advanced strategies and functions, the Electronic Combined Braking System modulates the action on the front and rear

brakes to always guarantee ideal performance, now also based on the load. In addition to the front-to-rear strategy, which manages the rear brake even when only using the front control, the new Multistrada V4 is now equipped with an unprecedented rear-to-front strategy that optimizes

braking power when only using the rear control.

The Multistrada V4 is also easier to handle when stationary and at low speed. Thanks to the introduction of the Automatic Lowering Device, the bike “lowers” rapidly, with a variation of up to 1.1 in, and automatically when the speed drops below six mph. When the rider accelerates, exceeding 31 mph, the Multistrada V4 automatically returns to its riding height. The system works automatically and can be deactivated by the rider.

The 6.5-inch TFT color dashboard has been updated in the user interface with more efficient and versatile suspension control. The system naturally maintains the map navigation functions thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which also supports using the phone to answer calls or listen to

music using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. The interface for choosing the level of accessory heating for grips and seats is new and more intuitive.

More comfortable for the passenger

The Multistrada V4S is the ideal bike for traveling as a couple and has been designed to provide even more comfort to the traveling companion. The panniers and the top case have been moved back to offer more space for the passenger’s legs. The new die-cast aluminum support for the top case provides the passenger with better support and a greater sense of confidence when the top case is installed. Furthermore, thanks to the availability of seats of different heights for both the rider and the passenger and the lowered suspension kit, the Multistrada V4S can be customized to adapt to any couple configuration.

Enduro Riding Mode with dedicated Power Mode and new Wet Riding Mode

To maximize the Multistrada V4’s potential in any riding condition, Ducati has developed five Riding Modes. The Multistrada V4Sees a significant evolution of the Enduro mode and the introduction of the Wet mode, designed for wet surfaces and reduced grip.

Selecting the Enduro Riding Mode activates a dedicated Power Mode, which limits power to 114 hp with a dynamic and direct response specific for off-road use. The DTC switches to a lower intervention level, deactivating the DWC. The ABS on the rear wheel is also deactivated, and the cornering function and rear lift-up detection are inhibited to adapt to off-road use.

Extended deactivation

The Multistrada V4 is equipped with extended deactivation technology. In addition to switching off the rear cylinders when the bike is stationary, and the engine is idling, the V4 Granturismo keeps the rear bank deactivated in other operating conditions to improve fuel consumption and emissions,

which are reduced by 6% compared to the previous model.*

With this technology, deactivation also occurs when the bike is moving. As the speed increases or exceeds a certain torque request from the throttle grip, the rear cylinders are reactivated, guaranteeing the V4 Granturismo’s character and performance. The system is active in all Riding Modes.

Engine and chassis

The 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine now delivers 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 91 ft-lb of torque at 9,000 rpm, with a particularly linear torque curve to ensure a smooth and progressive response at all speeds. The performance of this engine, combined with its total weight of just 147 lbs, allows the V4 Granturismo to reaffirm itself as the category benchmark for power and lightness. These numbers are combined with refined technical solutions, such as a counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from the experience gained by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, which works “against” the gyroscopic inertia of the wheels, but also torque curves dedicated to each ratio to combine smooth delivery at low speeds, robust torque at medium speeds and power at high speeds.

As for the chassis, the Multistrada V4 confirms the lightweight and compact aluminum monocoque frame. It has a double-sided swingarm in shell-cast aluminum mounted on a pin repositioned 1 millimeter higher, increasing the anti-squat effect of the suspension to make riding more precise

and effective even at full load.

In addition, on the Multistrada V4S 2025, the monoshock can manage a greater preload range, which goes from 12 to 20 mm. This allows the standard calibration in the various load modes to be more balanced and causes the Automatic Lowering Device function to have a greater effect in

situations of increased load, such as when traveling with luggage and a passenger.

Packages and trims

In North America, the new Multistrada V4S is also offered in the “Travel & Radar” trim. This trim includes a center stand, heated grips and seats, front and rear radar, and plastic side cases.

Accessories and clothing

In addition to a very high level of standard equipment and the aforementioned forged aluminum rims, the Multistrada V4 has a wide range of accessories, from parts in aluminum machined from solid to carbon fiber superstructures and parts such as the dry clutch, which enhances the racing

sportiness, up to the garage stands and bike canvases.

Ducati has also specifically designed apparel to allow riders to enjoy the touring possibilities of the Multistrada V4 fully. The Tour Summer outfit, for example, has large areas dedicated to ventilation, detachable sleeves, and three independent layers, including thermal lining and waterproof membrane, to offer comfort in all weather conditions. Or the Strada C5 suit, which is made of a comfortable, sturdy, and modular stretch fabric in terms of thermal protection, thanks to the detachable Gore-Tex® internal membrane and an internal down jacket that can also be used on its

own once the bike is parked.

New V4 Pikes Peak

The V4 Pikes Peak is the Ducati for those who love the sportier side of the Multistrada, are won over by the single-sided swingarm, and enjoy its performance on the curves of mountain passes. The precision of the 17-inch wheels with forged rims and the boldness of the MotoGP-inspired

livery make this the Multistrada for enthusiasts who want a combination that is exhilarating to ride, elegant, and comfortable.

With the presentation of the new Pikes Peak, Ducati raises the bar once again, applying electronic and ergonomic solutions designed to give the technical base of the new Multistrada V4 2025 chassis a decidedly performance-oriented attitude.

Renewed design

The design of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is developed starting from the characteristics of the Multistrada V4 family and integrating them with the two historically distinctive elements of the Pikes Peak from an aesthetic and functional point of view: the 17” front wheel and the single-sided swingarm. The racing nature is underlined by the new “Pikes Peak” livery, inspired in the colors and graphics by those of the Ducati MotoGP, Superbike, and Motocross bikes, with number plates on the side panels and on the windshield to accentuate the reference to the racing competition.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak features numerous carbon fiber parts and a homologated Akrapovič titanium silencer to further underline its innate sportiness. Other distinctive aesthetic elements are the low-smoked plexiglass, the unmistakable gold anodization of the Öhlins fork sleeves, the seat

with the V4 logo, and the Ducati Corse shield applied to the beak.

Sporting chassis

The V4 Pikes Peak’s chassis differs significantly from the Multistrada V4 and is developed around the 17” front wheel to ensure remarkable precision and reactivity for the rider. The bike is equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV sports road tires in 120/70 front and 190/55-17 rear and mounts new

five-spoke forged aluminum wheels.

The Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspensions have been optimized to offer more support in sport riding and greater comfort in touring use. The system works according to “event-based” logic, as with the Panigale V4S and Streetfighter V4S, which are automated technologies based on the rider’s riding style.

Furthermore, using the dedicated button on the left handlebar, the rider can choose the suspension control strategy regardless of the current Riding Mode. On this bike, the rider can activate the Track, Dynamic, Comfort, or Low Grip Suspension Modes, increasing support and precision, or comfort and stability, based on the type of route and conditions, without changing the engine response or the behavior of the electronic controls. The new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak also has EBC (Engine Brake Control) and the Electronic Combined Braking System.

The engine has been optimized to enhance the bike’s characteristics, including a Race Riding Mode, developed specifically for this version. The Race Riding Mode map offers a more race-oriented adjustment for the limiter, which comes in more gradually than on the Multistrada V4 to alert the rider in advance and allow more effective sporty riding when changing gears in the top-end of the gear. The quickshifter has a dedicated calibration that allows very aggressive downshifting and implements an even more direct throttle-grip link in the High Power Mode.

Ergonomics

The new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak offers designed ergonomics to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position differs from the Multistrada V4, with higher and more rearward footpegs to increase the maximum lean angle and facilitate body movements. The handlebars are lower, narrower, and have a less accentuated curvature. This ergonomic combination translates into a better feeling in sport riding while maintaining good comfort.

Safety and technology

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak naturally confirms the advanced and sophisticated electronics package of the Multistrada V4S, which includes, among other things, front and rear radar technology as standard, which enables the functionality of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and the introduction of Forward Collision Warning.

The Multistrada V4 2025 Pikes Peak also offers the rider better visibility at night, with Ducati Cornering Lights and an optimized light cluster to reduce the shadow cone in front of the front wheel. Furthermore, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak offers a rear fog light as an accessory to increase safety.

Availability

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 will be at US dealerships starting in Q1 of 2025. At the same time, the 2025 Multistrada Pikes Peak will also be available in dealerships in a single trim level, including the front and rear radar as standard.

US Pricing

Multistrada V4 $19,995

Multistrada V4S $28,305

Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak $32,995

